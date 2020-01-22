Cody Simpson reveals his plans and those of Miley Cyrus for the future. Are you ready to have a baby?

%MINIFYHTML7546b20a2cc10894a21d36026597c63d11% %MINIFYHTML7546b20a2cc10894a21d36026597c63d12%

It's been a few months since Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson started dating and things seem to be going well between them! But are they so good that they are ready to have a baby together?

Well, a few months are enough to be asked about it!

During a new interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Kyle Sandilands did not hesitate to ask Cody if he and Miley are thinking about babies.

The Australian singer made it very clear that they are not, but he is still excited about how well his relationship has gone.

The interview was on the phone and when asked: "Do you want babies or are you still doing something removable?" Cody replied with: "None yet, friend."

Sandilands then told him that he should "be careful,quot;, most likely he will have an accidental pregnancy.

Cody just laughed, which caused the host to tell him that he was only trying to give him advice since he was older.

‘I am cautious. I'm a careful guy, "Cody assured him.

Jackie O then asked him about how everything has been going on between him and Miley.

The singer said: "Yes, it's great. We're amazing No complaints. & # 39;

Of course, there have already been rumors that they are no longer together after their departure with Playboy model Jordy Murray.

However, it turns out that she is really dating Cody's good friend and that he and Miley are still strong.

After all, their many photos together on social networks should be proof enough that they are still dating.

The two singers were friends before they met, so it makes sense that things go so well between them.

Miley and Cody began dating not long after their divorce from Liam Hemsworth and their short relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.



