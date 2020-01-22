Cody Simpson considers his plans for babies with Miley Cyrus

First comes Miley Cyrus Y Cody SimpsonLove, then comes … babies?

During an interview with Australian podcast the Kyle and Jackie O ShowSimpson gave an update on his relationship with the "Slide Away,quot; singer, who included him answering a question about his plans for the future.

%MINIFYHTMLb039cef3e56751ed17d52326846d994613% %MINIFYHTMLb039cef3e56751ed17d52326846d994614%

After talking about his life and his next projects (he has a book of poetry, Prince neptune, which leaves on April 7), host Kyle Sandilands He asked the Australian singer a pretty blunt question.

"Do you want babies?" the host wondered.

In response, the singer laughed and said: "None, friend."

This led Sandilands to ask if Simpson, well, wraps his tool before cheating. Again, laughing, Simpson, 23, replied: "I'm cautious. I'm a careful guy."

Co-hostess Jackie O mercifully intervened with a question about her beloved. "How is everything going with Miley?" she said.

As he replied: "Yes, it's great. We're amazing. I have no complaints."