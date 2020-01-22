Cody Simpson considers his plans for babies with Miley Cyrus

WAGO / BACKGRID
First comes Miley Cyrus Y Cody SimpsonLove, then comes … babies?
During an interview with Australian podcast the Kyle and Jackie O ShowSimpson gave an update on his relationship with the "Slide Away,quot; singer, who included him answering a question about his plans for the future.
After talking about his life and his next projects (he has a book of poetry, Prince neptune, which leaves on April 7), host Kyle Sandilands He asked the Australian singer a pretty blunt question.
"Do you want babies?" the host wondered.
In response, the singer laughed and said: "None, friend."
This led Sandilands to ask if Simpson, well, wraps his tool before cheating. Again, laughing, Simpson, 23, replied: "I'm cautious. I'm a careful guy."
Co-hostess Jackie O mercifully intervened with a question about her beloved. "How is everything going with Miley?" she said.
As he replied: "Yes, it's great. We're amazing. I have no complaints."
"No, it's great," he added later. "Everything is great."
Everything is great, just don't expect Australian-American babies in the short term.
Although he and Cyrus have driven breaks in their PDAs and, despite split rumors, the couple is still getting stronger.
Cyrus, who reached a divorce agreement with Liam Hemsworthin December: on January 11, he recently placed Simpson on gifts for his 23rd birthday, one of which was a 19th-century medical bag with his alias written, Prince Neptune. She also gave him a vintage pocket watch and a chain from the same period.
In her Instagram story, the Disney Channel student talked about her "best friend."
"Happy birthday to my best friend around the world @codysimpson. I love you and our pirate life!"
In another story, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my favorite human to become weird all over the earth. @Codysimpson I (black heart emoji) u,quot;.
Clearly, these two are still very much in love. But that's all for now.
