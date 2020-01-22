Christian Eriksen: Tottenham midfielder wants to move to Inter Milan and has conversations with Daniel Levy | Soccer news





Christian Eriksen wants to leave Tottenham

Christian Eriksen met yesterday with Tottenham President Daniel Levy and reiterated that he wants to join Inter Milan this month, according to Sky in italy.

Eriksen's agent, Martin Schoots, will meet with Levy after Tottenham's game against Norwich to try to find an agreement between the two clubs.

Inter made a renewed offer of £ 11m plus bonuses for Denmark's international on Monday, but the Spurs are waiting for their valuation of £ 17m.

The 27-year-old player's contract expires in the summer and has been free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since January 1.

0:43 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says that Christian Eriksen should & # 39; keep his head up & # 39; if you decide to leave the club in January Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says that Christian Eriksen should & # 39; keep his head up & # 39; if you decide to leave the club in January

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho confirmed in his press conference on Tuesday that an agreement has not been agreed with Inter for Eriksen and said the midfielder will be on the team for his match against Norwich on Wednesday.

But the executive president of Inter Milan, Giuseppe Marotta, is optimistic that the two clubs can reach an agreement for Eriksen this month. He said Sky in italy: "Eriksen is a fantastic player. We are waiting and we still trust this agreement."

