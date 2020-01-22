Chris Martin attacks the aggressive autograph hunters after the charity concert

%MINIFYHTML2b99c33c2e3a278de56b241367c5c23a11% %MINIFYHTML2b99c33c2e3a278de56b241367c5c23a12%

WENN / Instar

In a video that appears online, the Coldplay leader can be seen punishing the men who chase him for a scribble by telling them to treat him "like a human being."

Up News Info –

Fans of Coldplay he needs to be polite when he chases the leader Chris Martin For an autograph, he is not always a fan of signing.

The "yellow" singer was caught by the camera shooting at the aggressive autograph hunters chasing him for a scribble after a charity concert.

Punishing men for their tactics in a video obtained by TMZ, the 42-year-old said: "(Treat me) like a human being. Don't yell at me, he's so aggressive. Ask him kindly or just f ** king be polite."

%MINIFYHTML2b99c33c2e3a278de56b241367c5c23a13% %MINIFYHTML2b99c33c2e3a278de56b241367c5c23a14%

"Treat humans with decency."

Explaining that he could have a "family shit" while demanding his attention, Martin makes it clear that he knows that men are not true fans, and adds: "These (signed articles) are happening f ** king (auction website ) eBay. "

He then suggested that his bad mood had something to do with "a shit concert," and added "what I did have."

<br />

Martin had just left a concert for prison reform in Los Angeles on Monday night (January 20) when he met the autograph hunters.