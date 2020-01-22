Chris Martin attacks the aggressive autograph hunters after the charity concert

In a video that appears online, the Coldplay leader can be seen punishing the men who chase him for a scribble by telling them to treat him "like a human being."
Fans of Coldplay he needs to be polite when he chases the leader Chris Martin For an autograph, he is not always a fan of signing.
The "yellow" singer was caught by the camera shooting at the aggressive autograph hunters chasing him for a scribble after a charity concert.
Punishing men for their tactics in a video obtained by TMZ, the 42-year-old said: "(Treat me) like a human being. Don't yell at me, he's so aggressive. Ask him kindly or just f ** king be polite."
"Treat humans with decency."
Explaining that he could have a "family shit" while demanding his attention, Martin makes it clear that he knows that men are not true fans, and adds: "These (signed articles) are happening f ** king (auction website ) eBay. "
He then suggested that his bad mood had something to do with "a shit concert," and added "what I did have."
Martin had just left a concert for prison reform in Los Angeles on Monday night (January 20) when he met the autograph hunters.