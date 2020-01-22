Chris Froome: Tour de France winner returns to compete in the UAE 2020 tour | Cycling news

"I left a good training block in Gran Canaria and I hope to take the next step in my recovery and return to the force."





Chris Froome returns to the races after serious injuries suffered at the Criterium du Dauphine

Chris Froome has announced that he will return to competitive races at the UAE 2020 Tour in the Middle East on February 23.

The four-time Tour de France winner has not run since an accident on a training trip at the Criterium du Dauphine in June left him with multiple broken bones.

"I am very excited to compete again in the UAE Tour," said Froome.

"I have left a good training block in Gran Canaria and I hope to take the next step in my recovery and return to the force."

Froome is four times winner of the Tour de France

In his absence, Colombian Egan Bernal, then 22, became the youngest winner in more than 100 years, with Geraint Thomas, the 2018 champion, in second place.

Froome has been training at a camp in Gran Canaria and is desperate to have the opportunity to try a fifth title of the Tour de France and match Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

0:24 Ineos team cyclist Chris Froome says he is on his way to recovery after his injuries. Ineos team cyclist Chris Froome says he is on his way to recovery after his injuries.

Speaking recently, the 34-year-old said: "There are no guarantees in the sport, there are no guarantees that I will challenge him again, but I will give him absolutely everything I have." "