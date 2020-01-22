Chris Brown publishes cute video of his little son yawning – Check it out!

%MINIFYHTMLfcc1b05a61db448d4cc00c4be54d2b8311% %MINIFYHTMLfcc1b05a61db448d4cc00c4be54d2b8312%

Chris Brown has become accustomed to showing his two children on social media! That said, the latest post shows his little son, Aeko being super adorable before bedtime!

It seems that the 2-month-old boy was really tired since his parents could see him in the camera yawning in the most beautiful way.

It's safe to say that all of Chris's followers who tripped over the clip melted at the sight of him!

The proud father knows very well what kind of effect his beautiful children can have on people, so he often posts about them on his online platforms.

In fact, he does it so often that it seems that his accounts are fan pages for Aeko and Royalty these days!

The clip he posted of the baby before going to sleep showed little Aeko with a funny filter on, looking really sleepy.

In the background, music was heard and someone, probably Aeko's mother, Ammika Harris, was stroking her sweet face with her finger.

Clearly, the caresses worked wonders on the baby since at some point in the video, he began to yawn and lasted about five seconds!

As the images spoke for themselves, Chris wrote nothing in the caption, but left a sleepy emoji there.

Chris is crazy about having a boy and a girl now and is very proud of his family.

A source previously shared with HollywoodLife that he is madly in love with Aeko and cannot believe that he is so blessed to have these 2 amazing children. Chris dedicates all his free time to his family now. He rarely goes out, and the only time he's out is if he's working. His priorities have changed and he has matured a lot in recent years since he became a father. "



