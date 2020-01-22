China warns that rising vacation trips could spread the deadly coronavirus

BEIJING – A poorly understood coronavirus could mutate and spread further through China as hundreds of millions of people travel during the Lunar New Year holidays, one of the country's leading health officials warned on Wednesday.
The official, Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission of China, said at a press conference in Beijing that the number of people infected with the coronavirus causing a pneumonia-like illness had increased to 440 on Tuesday night , almost ten times more than the last. week. Nine people have died.
Every year, Chinese travelers embark on the world's largest annual human migration for the Lunar New Year, a week-long holiday. That starts on Friday, when the country says goodbye to the Year of the Pig and welcomes the Year of the Rat. Dr. Li said that the great travel tide during the holidays could make the spread of the virus worse and make it harder to contain.
However, the new virus has already spread from Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, in many parts of China, and abroad, including the United States, with the help of China's vast rail network and the growing number of international travelers. The World Health Organization was expected to hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss whether to declare the outbreak as an international health emergency, which would increase the overall response.
Dr. Li supported the government's advice that people should minimize travel to and from Wuhan, the city in central China that is the epicenter of the outbreak.
"There is a possibility that the virus could mutate, and there are risks that the epidemic will spread further," said Dr. Li.
The reduction of trips around Wuhan in particular, he added, "would reduce the chances of spreading the virus."
Dr. Li and other health officials raised their warnings with the assurance that the Chinese government was taking firm steps to stop the spread of the virus and that it was revealing information as quickly as possible. Many Chinese people have bitter memories of 2003, when SARS, a more deadly coronavirus with some similarities to the current outbreak, spread widely after authorities hid the growing number of infections.
Officials in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, initially minimized the risks of the new virus, which It may have first passed from animals to humans in a market. But as cases increased, officials acknowledged that the virus has spread among humans, which increases the risk of a growing epidemic.
The dangers could increase if the virus mutates so that it is easier to spread.
"The relationship between viruses and people is a game of cat and mouse," Gao Fu, general director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of China, said at a press conference on Wednesday. "Until this current stage, the transmission from person to person has been confirmed, and has spread in some communities."