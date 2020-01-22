China warns that rising vacation trips could spread the deadly coronavirus

BEIJING – A poorly understood coronavirus could mutate and spread further through China as hundreds of millions of people travel during the Lunar New Year holidays, one of the country's leading health officials warned on Wednesday.

The official, Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission of China, said at a press conference in Beijing that the number of people infected with the coronavirus causing a pneumonia-like illness had increased to 440 on Tuesday night , almost ten times more than the last. week. Nine people have died.

Every year, Chinese travelers embark on the world's largest annual human migration for the Lunar New Year, a week-long holiday. That starts on Friday, when the country says goodbye to the Year of the Pig and welcomes the Year of the Rat. Dr. Li said that the great travel tide during the holidays could make the spread of the virus worse and make it harder to contain.

However, the new virus has already spread from Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, in many parts of China, and abroad, including the United States, with the help of China's vast rail network and the growing number of international travelers. The World Health Organization was expected to hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss whether to declare the outbreak as an international health emergency, which would increase the overall response.