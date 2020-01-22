China "does not repatriate North Korean workers despite UN sanctions | China News

China could not send home to North Korea workers before the December deadline in violation of United Nations sanctions, a senior US official said on Wednesday, adding that why Washington had blacklisted two entities involved in Pyongyang's labor export.

A 2017 UN Security Council resolution, which China supported, demanded that all countries repatriate all North Korean workers before December 22 to prevent them from earning foreign exchange for North Korea's ballistic and nuclear missile programs.

Plus:

The United States estimated that Pyongyang earned more than $ 500 million a year from almost 100,000 workers abroad, of which about 50,000 were in China and 30,000 in Russia.

North Korean workers were also previously employed in Qatar for the World Cup in 2022, as well as in Kuwait, according to a previous Reuters report. Both countries stopped renewing visas for these workers in compliance with UN sanctions.

"Many, the majority … actually took it seriously and moved them," a senior State Department official told reporters, referring to the repatriation requirement.

"But we know that a particular country has the vast majority of guest workers from North Korea and has not taken action, hence the steps we had to take in terms of sanctions."

The secret money of North Korea | 101 east

In response to the questions, the official confirmed that he was referring to China.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanctions to North Korean entities

Last week, Washington imposed sanctions on two North Korean entities, including the Beijing-based Beijing Sukbakso accommodation facility, saying they were involved in sending North Koreans to work abroad in violation of UN sanctions.

Countries were required to submit a midterm report to the North Korean sanctions committee of the UN Security Council early last year on compliance with the 2017 resolution, and now they must submit a final report at the end of March about how many North Korean workers have repatriated.

According to Russia's midterm report, it sent home nearly two-thirds of some 30,000 North Koreans who worked there during 2018, while Beijing said it had repatriated more than half, but did not specify a figure.

"China will continue to implement its international obligations, carry out the repatriation work in an orderly manner and complete the repatriation on time," said the Chinese UN mission at that time.

In a 2017 photo, North Korean workers gathered after lunch at the Hong Chao Zhi Yi garment factory in Hunchun, in Jilin Province, northeast China (File: Ng Han Guan / AP)

The US State Department official also said that Washington was still waiting for North Korea to enter into negotiations over its nuclear program, regardless of the apparent change in its chancellor.

Last week, North Korea told countries with embassies in Pyongyang that Ri Son Gwon, a senior military officer and official of the ruling Workers Party, had been appointed foreign minister.

When asked if this was the case, the US official said: "apparently, yes."

"I don't have much data on who it is or what it represents."

"But the hope is that they understand the importance of having a conversation and talking about these things as we agreed in the original Singapore agreement," said the official.

"You don't earn anything by not talking. It's only for your benefit."

North Korea reiterated on Tuesday that it was no longer bound by commitments to stop nuclear and missile tests, blaming the United States' failure to meet the end of the year deadline for "brutal and inhuman,quot; nuclear talks and US sanctions. ".