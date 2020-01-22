Che Adams: Southampton rejects Leeds United's third offer to move forward | Soccer news





Southampton bought Che Adams for £ 15 million in July 2019

Leeds United has had a third loan offer to buy rejected by Southampton striker Che Adams.

The initial loan agreement included a permanent transfer of £ 20 million in the summer if Leeds is promoted to the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has made it clear previously that Adams will not leave St Mary's Stadium this January.

Meanwhile, Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa is looking for a forward who replaces Eddie Nketiah, who has been removed from Arsenal.

Adams joined Hasenhuttl's side of the city of Birmingham for £ 15 million in July last year.

The 23-year-old has not yet scored in the Premier League in his 18 appearances in the top category during 2019-20.

However, his attacking teammate, Danny Ings, has 14 goals in 24 games and has often been Hasenhuttl's first-choice forward in this period.

Despite her unsuccessful search for Adams so far, goalkeeper Elia Caprile has completed a permanent transfer to Leeds to become her first window transfer, moving to the club with a three and a half year contract.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.