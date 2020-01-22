Charlton 0-0 Fulham

















Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Fulham

Fulham had a frustrating 0-0 draw at Charlton as they lost the opportunity to press the championship leaders on Wednesday night.

In a game of limited opportunities in The Valley, Fulham clearly lost the injured couple of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Anthony Knockaert, and rarely tested Charlton's goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

It was a point that led them to three points in Leeds in second place, and four behind the West Brom leaders, although they had played a game more than both.

For Charlton it was a rare blank sheet and a point to celebrate the new contract of Chief Lee Bowyer, as he had signed a contract three years earlier that day.

Charlton stands firm in The Valley

Fulham dominated possession in the first half, but the opportunities were very important. Most were half chances that fell to Bobby Reid, but on three occasions Phillips made a relatively simple save.

There were six changes for Charlton in total, while key forward Lyle Taylor returned to the bench. Anthony Knockaert lost Fulham, with Harry Arter starting in his place.

The possibilities were also few and far between in the second half. Alfie Doughty forced Marek Rodak to make a good hourly stop, and shortly thereafter Joe Bryan popped for Fulham, but again it was comfortable for Phillips.

Fulham's boss, Scott Parker, had limited options on the bench, and even faced young Jay Stansfield for his league debut, but there would be no place for his team. However, they stayed in third place, as Nottingham Forest also tied with Reading on Wednesday night.

What the managers said …

Charlton & # 39; s Lee bowyer: "I am on the moon, but I would have liked (the new contract) before. It has been going on for the last two years and I want to be part of building something in this club. I have great people around me, my staff is Excellent and we all work hard.

"I have fans who don't stop singing and players who give me everything when they enter the field, so why wouldn't I want to be part of what is happening here? The new group (owner) has entered and the president has said many things that I like to listen, so this is the place for me for the next three years. "

Fulham & # 39; s Scott Parker: "The game was one or two great opportunities. It was a zero game if you took a chance. We had good control, so initially I was quite disappointed, but it was our third consecutive clean sheet and if you don't do it,quot; Don't win the game, You certainly don't lose it.

"That is the most positive thing. I have sat here many times this year after having a lot of control and we have come out with a loss because we have been beaten at rest. I thought we looked pretty solid."

Man of the match: Tom Lockyer

Fulham had only failed to score in one of his previous Championship games before Wednesday night, but they stayed a distance for most of the night at The Valley. Charlton's defense was exceptional and no one showed more commitment in the back than Lockyer, who tackled, directed, blocked and eliminated everything that crossed his path.

Whats Next?

Charlton has a 10-day break before receiving Barnsley at the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, February 1 at 3pm. Fulham will face a daunting trip to Etihad Stadium to face the holders of the FA Cup Manchester City next Sunday.