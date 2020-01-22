Channing Tatum and Jessie J officially get back together

Jessie J Y Channing Tatum They are giving your relationship another chance.
A source tells E! News that the singer and the actor are "completely together,quot;, weeks after they ended their relationship in 2019. The insider shares: "They separated a few weeks, but they finally decided that they really care about each other."
With this bump in the road behind them, the source says the celebrity duo "seems very happy to spend time together again."
This was definitely evident when an eyewitness saw ex-girlfriends shopping in Los Angeles about a week ago. The source told E! at that time, "There was no PDA, but they were both in a very good mood and together all the time while they were giving their opinions on different articles."
Since running errands that day, it seems that the relationships between Mike Magic Star and Brit have only improved with quality time. "Jessie has been staying at Channing's house last week," the source reveals. "They are super dizzy with each other."
It would seem that it was only a matter of time before the stars were back together. The source that confirmed their breakup said that although they were no longer together, they separated on good terms.
In October, a source told E! Things were serious between the pop star and the actor, but not serious enough to consider marriage. "They are not there yet, but they love their life together and what they have," the source explained. "He loves to see her act and travel with her. They have something good."
So good, it seems that the two could not stay away from each other.
Channing's representative did not respond to the request for comment.
