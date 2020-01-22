Celtic manager Neil Lennon defends Leigh Griffiths after fan abuse | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8686743680f92ab62c016c1ee03170f411% %MINIFYHTML8686743680f92ab62c016c1ee03170f412%

Lennon: "I thought your behavior tonight was exemplary and sometimes we think we were not asked for abuse,quot;





%MINIFYHTML8686743680f92ab62c016c1ee03170f413% %MINIFYHTML8686743680f92ab62c016c1ee03170f414%











0:38



The Celtic manager Neil Lennon was & # 39; ecstatic & # 39; in the victory of his team 3-1 in Kilmarnock that keeps them two clear points at the top of the Scottish Premier League

The Celtic manager Neil Lennon was & # 39; ecstatic & # 39; in the victory of his team 3-1 in Kilmarnock that keeps them two clear points at the top of the Scottish Premier League

Neil Lennon will support Leigh Griffiths "to the bottom,quot; if there is any impact after the Celtic striker seemed to throw a tape at Kilmarnock fans after his replacement in the 3-1 victory at Rugby Park.

The Scottish international gave way to Mikey Johnston 10 minutes after scoring before the second goal of the Hoops, between the counterattacks of Odsonne Edouard and Christopher Jullien, with the striker of Killie Nicke Kabamba making a network for the home team.

The cameras seemed to capture Griffiths by pulling duct tape on the main gallery and there was a fight with words exchanged between some local fans and the Hoops Bank, with butlers and policemen moving through the crowd.

However, Lennon, who described the victory as an "outstanding performance," downplayed the incident.

He said: "I was getting a lot of nasty abuses, not required. I was backed by me and his teammates at the bank.

"I thought his behavior tonight was exemplary and sometimes we took unnecessary abuse. He did nothing wrong. People can explode, it was nothing."

There was an unpleasant moment after Griffiths was replaced in Rugby Park

"He threw some tape on the floor. I don't know how you can say he threw it at someone or at someone."

"People take off the tape and throw it away. There is nothing in it. The boy had played well, had not gotten into any discomfort in the field, sits and receives abuse from fans."

"In these times we have to accept this and behave in a disinfected way and he did it. You are always looking for a story that is simply not there. I will back it up and defend it to the bottom.

Griffiths shows his shot beyond Jan Koprivec to double Celtic's lead

"He always seems to have controversy around him, but I will back him to the bottom in this case, his behavior was first class as well as his performance. Those are two goals in two games and he is getting better and better."

There was some concern when the right defender Jeremie Frimpong was taken off the field a couple of minutes after the end on a stretcher after a Alan Power challenge.

Lennon said: "We don't think it's a fracture. He's walking around, so it's good news and we'll have to see the severity of the bruises, that's all."

3:44 Highlights of the Scottish Premier League match between Kilmarnock and Celtic. Highlights of the Scottish Premier League match between Kilmarnock and Celtic.

Killie has now lost his last six Scottish Premier League games.

Chief Alex Dyer said: "I thought we played well against a good team, but we made some mistakes. The Celts are the best in the league and it was difficult for us, but we played good football."

"However, they punish you when you make individual mistakes against a team like Celtic. The boys are working hard, but it's always an advantage when you beat teams like that."