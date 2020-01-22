Celtic: Ismaila Soro completes her medical studies before the motion proposal | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdb60a1cdfd04f4dfbd68769f0f55949211% %MINIFYHTMLdb60a1cdfd04f4dfbd68769f0f55949212%





Neil Lennon is ready to add Ismaila Soro to his squad

Ismaila Soro has completed a medical examination before her proposal to move to Celtic.

The terms have already been agreed with the current Soro club in Israel, Bnei Yehuda, for a four-and-a-half year contract for the 21-year-old Ivorian.

It is understood that a fee of around £ 2m (€ 2.5m) has been agreed for Soro, and the club now expects to be granted a work permit.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon revealed on Tuesday that the midfielder was undergoing a medical examination in Israel while waiting for a visa to be confirmed to confirm his move.

"The Celtic Football Club is pleased to announce today that midfielder Ismaila Soro has successfully completed a medical examination before his proposed transfer to the club," a club statement said.

"Subject to the ongoing work permit process and international authorization, Ismaila will be in Glasgow as soon as possible. Everyone in Celtic hopes to welcome Ismaila to the club."

Soro began his career with FC Saxan in Moldova before joining FC Gomel in Belarus in 2017 and subsequently switching to Bnei Yehuda, based in Tel Aviv, the following year.

