Celtic hopeful about Jeremie Frimpong after a Kilmarnock injury | Soccer news

Last update: 01/22/20 11:56 pm
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has eased fears about Jeremie Frimpong's fitness after the defender was shot down during his 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock on Wednesday.
Initially, Frimpong appeared to have suffered a serious knee injury after Killie's midfielder Alan Power took the ball and the player in a four-minute challenge from Rugby Park.
"It seems like it's just a little bruising," Lennon said. Sky sports After the match.
"I don't think there's a fracture there at the moment, but we'll see how he reacts tomorrow.
"It was a great challenge. They caught him in the follow-up, so we will have to evaluate him in the next few days and we hope he is doing well over the weekend."
The 19-year-old Dutchman has begun to settle on the Hoops side this season after his move from Manchester City in September.
Celtic's victory combined with the Rangers' 1-0 victory over St Mirren means that Neil Lennon's team is two points behind their Glasgow rivals, but after having played one more game.
Earn £ 250,000 on Tuesday!
FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season on Tuesday.