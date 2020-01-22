Celtic hopeful about Jeremie Frimpong after a Kilmarnock injury | Soccer news





Jeremie Frimpong, from Celtic, exchanges words with Alan Power of Kilmarnock while lying

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has eased fears about Jeremie Frimpong's fitness after the defender was shot down during his 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Initially, Frimpong appeared to have suffered a serious knee injury after Killie's midfielder Alan Power took the ball and the player in a four-minute challenge from Rugby Park.

"It seems like it's just a little bruising," Lennon said. Sky sports After the match.

"I don't think there's a fracture there at the moment, but we'll see how he reacts tomorrow.

"It was a great challenge. They caught him in the follow-up, so we will have to evaluate him in the next few days and we hope he is doing well over the weekend."

The 19-year-old Dutchman has begun to settle on the Hoops side this season after his move from Manchester City in September.

Celtic's victory combined with the Rangers' 1-0 victory over St Mirren means that Neil Lennon's team is two points behind their Glasgow rivals, but after having played one more game.