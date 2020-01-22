Carrie Underwood's son, Jacob, swallows the cake in rare photos shared on his first birthday

%MINIFYHTML0ef84a46b6c51f5d2ea6ed925da74f9f11% %MINIFYHTML0ef84a46b6c51f5d2ea6ed925da74f9f12%

Calling her second child with husband Mike Fisher & # 39; miraculous baby & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Something in the Water & # 39; reveals how his son has become a child & # 39; smiling, crazy, intelligent, very fast & # 39 ;.

Carrie Underwood He has published rare photos of his second son. On Tuesday, January 21, celebrating the first birthday of Jacob Bryan Fisher, the creator of hits "Something in the Water" turned to Instagram to share with his fans the great appetite of cake of his little son.

In a series of photos that Carrie uploaded on the site to share photos, Jacob could be seen engulfing his birthday cake with his two hands. Rocking a green camouflage shirt, the one-year-old boy caused a disaster by dipping his face in custom clothing. In addition to Jacob's photos, Carrie included a complement to the birthday cake before it was destroyed.

Accompanying the photos, the "American idol"Alum let out a sweet tribute to Isaiah Michael's younger brother." Happy birthday, Jacob! "began his message." How are you already 1 year? You are smiling, crazy, intelligent, very fast and you like everything! And, apparently, you love cake. "

"I can't wait for your personality to continue shining! I have the feeling that you will keep us all alert for years to come! I thank God for you every day," year 36 -the country superstar continued "You are really our miracle baby! Mom loves you! "

Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed Jacob to his family in 2019 after she suffered three miscarriages. "Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world at dawn on Monday," he announced at the time. "Their mother, their father and their older brother could not be happier for God to trust them with the care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives change forever. Life it's good. "

As for miscarriages, Carrie opened to "CBS Sunday Morning"In 2018 about their heartbreaking struggles." Mike was absent just at night, and I sent him a text message, and I said, "I really don't want to be alone, so I'm going to snuggle with Isaiah." And I don't know how I didn't wake him, but he was sobbing, "he recalled." And I thought: & # 39; Why the hell am I still pregnant if I can't have a child? What is this? Close the door. How to do something. Or you close the door or let me have a child. "