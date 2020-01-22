Burundi will give outgoing presidents luxury villa, more than $ 500,000 | News

%MINIFYHTML1d54a51557cfc815484b17abbdc326d811% %MINIFYHTML1d54a51557cfc815484b17abbdc326d812%

A luxury villa and a single sum equivalent to more than $ 500,000: that is what presidents will receive in Burundi after leaving office, according to the new legislation adopted by the country's Parliament.

Tuesday's measure came months before an election scheduled for May, in which President Pierre Nkurunziza has said he will not run.

In 2015, his campaign for a third term plunged the country into violence and caused a lasting political crisis.

The new law establishes that at the end of the term, the president will receive "a luxury villa built with public funds in the place of his election within five years, as well as a single allocation of one billion Burundian francs,quot; ($ 530,000)

This amount is a fortune in Burundi, where more than 65 percent live in poverty and where 50 percent of the country has food insecurity, according to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP).

The legislation, adopted with 98 votes in favor and two against, differentiates between former heads of state elected by universal suffrage, of which Nkurunziza is the only candidate, and those who came to power through a peace agreement or a military coup.

"A president who came to power by simple consensus of a group of politicians does not have the same consideration as one who was democratically elected," Justice Minister Aimee-Laurentine Kanyana told the national assembly.

The retired president will also get the same benefits as an acting vice president for seven years after his resignation, and for the rest of his life he will get an equal assignment to that of a legislator.

The cost and size of the villa to be provided are not specified.

"The benefits that will be given to a president at the end of his term are exorbitant if the crisis in the country is taken into account, but it is a positive measure, since it seems to indicate very clearly that Nkurunziza, in fact, will not run for the presidency, "a diplomat in Burundi told the AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

In power since 2005, Nkurunziza surprised observers when he announced that he would not seek another term in office, despite a new constitution in 2018, adopted by referendum, which allowed him to do so.