Bruno Fernandes cannot leave Sporting in Lisbon until summer, says agent Jorge Mendes | Soccer news

















0:23



Super agent Jorge Mendes tells Sky Sports News that Bruno Fernandes cannot leave Sporting Lisbon this month

Super agent Jorge Mendes tells Sky Sports News that Bruno Fernandes cannot leave Sporting Lisbon this month

The goal of Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes, cannot leave Sporting in Lisbon until the summer, according to his agent Jorge Mendes.

Initially, it was understood that the two clubs were close to agreeing a rate that could increase to £ 60 million, with £ 43 million payable in advance and an additional potential of £ 17 million in supplements.

However, the sport has increased the total sale price to £ 68 million, and Mendes has raised the possibility that Fernandes cannot leave the Portuguese capital until the summer transfer window.

Fernandes signed a new agreement with Sporting in November until 2023

Mendes, who was attending an agent conference at Hive Stadium, home of the National League Barnet team, said Sky Sports News: "I'm not sure if (it will happen) now or at the end of the season."

"If he (Fernandes) doesn't leave now, he will be safe in the summer because Sporting, they have already talked to other clubs and something will happen."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.