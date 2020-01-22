Brazil: Prosecutors accuse Glenn Greenwald in a piracy case | Brazil news

%MINIFYHTML0357a4a81a41c68276eef369b27a2a3e11% %MINIFYHTML0357a4a81a41c68276eef369b27a2a3e12%

Federal prosecutors in Brazil accused American journalist Glenn Greenwald of helping a group of hackers who intercepted the phones of public officials involved in a major corruption investigation, although the country's superior court had blocked the journalist's investigations or his means of Brazil-based communication regarding the case

The news of Tuesday's criminal complaint was criticized by journalists and activists as a politically motivated effort to maintain freedom of expression. Greenwald, critic of Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro and winner of Pulitzer PrizeHe said the accusations were unfounded and "an attack on press freedom."

A federal judge would have to approve a formal charge based on the accusations of prosecutor Wellington Divino Marques de Oliveira that Greenwald, a resident of Brazil, helped a group of six people to hack phones of hundreds of local officials.

De Oliveira accuses the journalist of criminal association and illegal interception of communications. He accuses the six alleged hackers of criminal organization, money laundering, cyber crimes and illegal interception of communications.

Brazil's federal police examined the same evidence and found no crime on the part of Greenwald. A ruling by Supreme Court judge Gilmar Mendes last year banned the investigations of Greenwald and his The Intercept Brazil in connection with the alleged hacking.

Even so, prosecutors decided to recommend charges against the journalist, who has not been arrested.

Car wash probe

Last year, Intercept Brasil published excerpts from conversations related to the current Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, saying they showed that he was coordinating incorrectly with prosecutors at the time he was a judge who oversaw the great corruption. Car wash investigation.

That investigation led to the imprisonment of numerous business executives and politicians on corruption charges, including former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was released from jail in November because he has pending appeals.

While many Brazilians praise Moro as a hero, others believe he unfairly attacked Lula and other high-left figures. Moro is now a key member of Bolsonaro's cabinet.

Car Wash investigators' talks leaked to The Intercept after they were hacked, according to Greenwald. The journalist said that Moro had called his publication "allies of hackers,quot; from the beginning for revealing his complicity with prosecutors in the corruption investigation.

But federal prosecutors said in a statement that an audio found on the laptop seized from one of the alleged hackers showed Greenwald advising him to erase all messages linked to The Intercept while the interceptions were still taking place.

"The dialogues showed that Glenn Greenwald went further (his journalistic duty) by indicating actions that would hinder the investigation and reduce the possibility of criminal responsibility," the statement said.

Greenwald became internationally known for his role in publishing classified US national security documents. UU. (Tobias Hase / EPA)

& # 39; Defend a free press & # 39;

Greenwald's lawyers called the prosecutors' accusations "strange,quot; and said the accusations defy the superior court ruling that protects the journalist and press freedom in Brazil.

"Their goal is to belittle journalistic work," lawyers said in a statement.

Greenwald published a video saying that the accusation is "an attack on press freedom, the Brazilian Supreme Court (judgments), the conclusions of the federal police and Brazilian democracy."

"We will defend a free press. We will not be intimidated by the abuse of the state apparatus or by the Bolsonaro administration," he said.

Brazil's highest court last year said that "constitutional secrecy,quot; around journalistic sources prevented the Brazilian state from using "coercive measures,quot; against Greenwald. Because of that, a judge would have to authorize any attempt by prosecutors to formally investigate the journalist or bring charges.

Judge Ricardo Leite will analyze the unusual accusation against Greenwald and the group of six alleged hackers. There is no deadline for a decision.

Greenwald became internationally known for his role in publishing classified US national security documents. UU. Filtered by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden in 2013. He received the Pulitzer Prize the following year.

The Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalists said in a statement that "the charges against Greenwald are based on a distorted interpretation of the journalist's conversations with his source, and his sole purpose is to embarrass the professional, which is very serious."

The literary and free-expression group PEN America said in a statement that the movement against Greenwald raises serious concerns that it may be the target of reprisals for political reasons.

Article 19, an NGO campaigning for freedom of expression, said in a statement that the Greenwald news was "more evidence of how fragile the rights of journalists are in Brazil. "

"These charges come after President Jair Bolsonaro threatened him with the possibility of going to jail, related to his reports. We urge the Brazilian authorities to withdraw all charges again and protect press freedom."