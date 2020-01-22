Brad Pitt dragged by Jennifer Aniston fans after their SAG awards meeting

%MINIFYHTML2a443037aafdde6e3dc1009a15d0f7ad11% %MINIFYHTML2a443037aafdde6e3dc1009a15d0f7ad12%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

While many are happy to see the interaction of former friends and expect them to rekindle the romance, not a few are still bitter about how the star of & # 39; Ad Astra & # 39; He left the star of & # 39; Morning Show & # 39; for Angelina Jolie.

Up News Info – Brad Pitt Y Jennifer AnistonThe reunion behind the scenes at the SAG 2020 Awards has awakened many online chatters. While many, including the best friend of the actress Courteney Cox and television presenter Wendy Williams, we loved it, several people apparently still can't forgive the "Once upon a time in Hollywood"actor for getting rid of alum" Friends "to Angelina Jolie back in 2005

Then, when fans expressed their hopes for the ex-romantic reunion, some people rushed to remind others how Brad treated Jen at that time and why they shouldn't be together again. "Are everyone really forgetting that Brad Pitt left Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie?!?! It seems that the grass is not greener on the other side," one responded to the meeting talk.

Another attacked the "Ad astra"Star," I can't believe how everyone is supporting Brad and Jen to get back together when he literally threw her for someone else. "Someone else, who is still bitter because Brad left Jen, wrote:" Why we're? all acting as if Brad and Jen were a kind of lovers crossed in the style of Romeo and Juliet … cheated. Period."

"I think people forget that Brad Pitt cheated on Jennifer Aniston while they were MARRIED!" Another user commented. "He made a joke for everyone and how can you send something like that? She moved on because she's a lady, but how can you send it when he did that to her? Are you serious?"

"I really don't understand Jennifer Anniston / Brad Pitt's obsession. Not even a fan of her, but the guy cheated, married her lover and had a lot of children with her and was abandoned. She deserves better. People need stop pressing. your fantasies about these celebrities, "wrote another.

It is rumored that Brad and Jen have been together again since the first one separated from Angelina in 2016 and the second one separated from Justin Theroux a year later, in 2017. However, they have persistently denied the rumors of reconciliation.

Regardless of what is happening or not, Michelle Monaghan He warned Brad not to break people's hearts again after his encounter with Jennifer at the event on Sunday, January 19. Sharing a selfie of her looking at the camera, the "Messiah"The actress captioned it:" This is my face of & # 39; Don't break our hearts again, Brad & # 39; ".