Bobby Deol will spend time with his son Aryaman in New York on his 51st birthday

Legend Dharmendra's youngest son and Sunny Deol's brother, actor Bobby Deol will celebrate his 51st birthday on January 27. Unlike his last birthday, which was a great romance with a party full of stars, Bobby Deol will keep this discreet.

According to a report published in an important newspaper, Bobby will go to New York City to be with his son, Aryaman, who studies business administration there. Bobby has been busy filming in Ayodha for the Prakash Jha movie. He regretted the fact that he could not spend enough time with his son when he had returned home on vacation. So now Bobby will travel to be with his son during his work break. He is eager to catch up with the young man.