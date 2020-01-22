Bob Harper Estimates New Sense The Biggest Loser

When The big loser come back after four years off the air, it will not be the same reality that fans of the competition series remember.
During the winter press tour of the NBCU TV Critics Association earlier this month, E! News spoke with Bob Harper, who is the host The big loserThe next restart, which will be released on Tuesday, January 28 on the USA Network, about the renewed series, how it moves away from its previous format and why. In the red carpet clip above, Harper explains that the newly conceived program will see less "white noise,quot; than past seasons and will focus on reliving what he calls the "sincere core,quot; of the program.
Describing The big loserThe 2020 delivery as a "reduced,quot; version of the original, whose episodes presented regular "temptation,quot; challenges and elimination votes in addition to tracking participants' transformation trips, Harper says the public can expect to hear more from the cast this time . around.
"The stories are what really drive this restart," he tells E!, Noting that the program has eliminated both temptation and voting segments since it ended in 2016. When analyzing the motivations behind the next changes, Harper quotes "evolutionary,quot; perspectives within the health and fitness industry, as well as a renewed perspective of its own.
After suffering a heart attack almost three years ago, what is now referred to as a "life-changing event,quot;, Biggest Loser's personality says he learned to relate to the experiences of the contestants during recovery. "I had to change my diet, I had to change the way I exercised. It was an emotional journey for me," recalls Harper, who appeared on the program as a coach before moving on to the role of the presenter.
"It was everything I had with one of my contestants and I was experiencing it," he continues. "So, I really wanted to bring that to the restart of The biggest loser this season, and that was what we could do. "
The previous version of the program had been the subject of some controversy, with criticism of its weight loss techniques and brand messages that appeared periodically over the course of 17 seasons. When asked if he is worried that the restart will cause similar criticism from viewers, Harper says "absolutely not." But he believes The big loser It is inherently susceptible to public debate because of its subject.
"I will say this. When it comes to losing weight in any way or form, it will always be controversial. People have opinions," Harper concludes. "I mean, people think they know everything there is to know about weight loss. And this business I've been in for many, many years is constantly changing, evolving constantly. So, you know … I think this season is going to be so good. "
Watch The big loser premiere next Tuesday, January 28 on the USA Network.
