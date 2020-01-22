Bob Harper Estimates New Sense The Biggest Loser

After suffering a heart attack almost three years ago, what is now referred to as a "life-changing event,quot;, Biggest Loser's personality says he learned to relate to the experiences of the contestants during recovery. "I had to change my diet, I had to change the way I exercised. It was an emotional journey for me," recalls Harper, who appeared on the program as a coach before moving on to the role of the presenter.

"It was everything I had with one of my contestants and I was experiencing it," he continues. "So, I really wanted to bring that to the restart of The biggest loser this season, and that was what we could do. "

The previous version of the program had been the subject of some controversy, with criticism of its weight loss techniques and brand messages that appeared periodically over the course of 17 seasons. When asked if he is worried that the restart will cause similar criticism from viewers, Harper says "absolutely not." But he believes The big loser It is inherently susceptible to public debate because of its subject.

"I will say this. When it comes to losing weight in any way or form, it will always be controversial. People have opinions," Harper concludes. "I mean, people think they know everything there is to know about weight loss. And this business I've been in for many, many years is constantly changing, evolving constantly. So, you know … I think this season is going to be so good. "

