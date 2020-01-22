Blake and Gwen's love story is directly from a country song

Love is in the air!

When it comes to the prettiest couples in music, many rush to put gwen Stefani Y Blake shelton High on the list. Enter your chemistry in The voice To his epic collaborations on songs such as "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," there is much to love about these two artists.

But earlier this week, the couple melted again when they released their music video "Nobody But You." In the final product, fans can take a look at their life together thanks to the homemade videos.

"Some things you can't dream," Gwen shared on Instagram. "The #NobodyButYou video is now available! I have to record it with my best friends @ BlakeShelton and Sophie Muller. I didn't see it coming but I'm so happy about it!"

And if you liked the video, you probably love the lyrics that come directly from the heart.