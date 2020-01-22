Blake and Gwen's love story is directly from a country song

Love is in the air!
When it comes to the prettiest couples in music, many rush to put gwen Stefani Y Blake shelton High on the list. Enter your chemistry in The voice To his epic collaborations on songs such as "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," there is much to love about these two artists.
But earlier this week, the couple melted again when they released their music video "Nobody But You." In the final product, fans can take a look at their life together thanks to the homemade videos.
"Some things you can't dream," Gwen shared on Instagram. "The #NobodyButYou video is now available! I have to record it with my best friends @ BlakeShelton and Sophie Muller. I didn't see it coming but I'm so happy about it!"
And if you liked the video, you probably love the lyrics that come directly from the heart.
"I don't want to live without you / I don't even want to breathe / I don't want to dream about you / I want to wake up with you by my side," the couple sings. "I don't want to go any other way now / I don't want to love anyone but you / Look you in the eye now, if I had to die now / I don't want to love anyone but you."
Before the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, where the couple will perform together at the Staples Center, we will take a look at the most beautiful moments of the couple in our gallery below.
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Glamor
Thinking about marriage
When Gwen appeared Ellen's show On April 10, he addressed rumors that she and Blake were getting married.
"You know what? I love weddings. Children love him. We love him. Everyone loves him," Gwen said. Ellen Degeneres. "It is adorable!"
Then he shared: "I think about it all the time."
GAC / Splash News
"She is the biggest,quot;
Blake talked about his relationship with Gwen in the Today Show in March. "How can I not be (in love)? She is the best," Blake said Kathie Lee Gifford Y Hoda Kotb. "She is the best,quot;.
Sexy shaggy
While we celebrate Apollo RossdaleAt the fourth birthday party, Gwen and Blake did their best to Scooby Doo themed party
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Apollo
East Coast Style
Whether on the west coast or on the east coast, the famous couple knows how to have a good time. It was no exception when the couple attended Apollo in the celebration of the Hamptons.
Kevin Mazur / BBMA2017 / Getty Images for dcp
Vegas baby
It's the date night in Las Vegas when the couple attended the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena.
FameFlynet
Wedding happiness
The two hug at the wedding of The voice contestant RaeLynn Y Josh Davis in Franklin, Tennessee.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut
The two make their red carpet debut as a couple in Vanity fairOscar party 2016.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Snuggle
They both get comfortable at the 2016 Pre-Grammys Gala and the Industry Greeting icons they honor Irving Azoff.
Photo Booth Fun
The two pose for a photo in a photo booth at Blake's stylist's wedding Amanda Craig Y Joel Borski in Nashville
Mike / Splash News
What are you looking at?
Gwen said in radio interviews that at that time, she was trying to pick up the balls that escaped the truck, when a swarm of paparazzi broke off. But what is Blake Really Looking at?
Get cheeky
Blake can't take his hands off his blonde bomb.
Splash News
Hug her
If you are not kissing, you are hugging! Whether they are hanging out with friends or dating, Gwen loves to stay close.
RYAN TURGEON / SPLASH NEWS
Hands on
Gwen and Blake showed their affection when they held hands while heading to a party after the Country Music Awards.
Norm Hall / Getty Images
Football fans
The voice Coaches showed their fandom for the NFL during the holidays.
Sweater weather
There is nothing like a pair of ugly sweaters and a commitment to make the best of these two! Gwen celebrated the upcoming nuptials of a good friend RaeLynn.
Splash News
Pucker
These two could not get out of hand while they were on a double date.
Splash News
Halloween fun
These two caused rumors of a romance when they were seen receiving very Close up at a Halloween party.
Splash News
A lot of laughs
The country singer cannot help making his girlfriend laugh until he cries.
NBC
Coaches for couples
There is nothing like a small job to bring two people together.
Gwen Stefani / Instagram
Much to be thankful for
The couple showed how grateful they were for each other while taking a picture of Thanksgiving with some friends.
Courtesy of Getty Images for iHeartMedia
God gave me Gwen
This duo showed their love and singing skills when they sang together in The voice.
Say cheese!
In this New Year's Eve photo, Blake showed his silly side while Gwen gave the camera its best ardor.
Smooth exit
When these two are together, they can barely see the world around them. It's almost as if they made their "Sweet Escape."
See you on the red carpet on Sunday!
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!
%MINIFYHTML6db6fbfe8a89ebcf81f0f88ffdda862115%