Blake and Gwen's love story is directly from a country song

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Blake and Gwen's love story is directly from a country song
Love is in the air!

When it comes to the prettiest couples in music, many rush to put gwen Stefani Y Blake shelton High on the list. Enter your chemistry in The voice To his epic collaborations on songs such as "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," there is much to love about these two artists.

But earlier this week, the couple melted again when they released their music video "Nobody But You." In the final product, fans can take a look at their life together thanks to the homemade videos.

"Some things you can't dream," Gwen shared on Instagram. "The #NobodyButYou video is now available! I have to record it with my best friends @ BlakeShelton and Sophie Muller. I didn't see it coming but I'm so happy about it!"

And if you liked the video, you probably love the lyrics that come directly from the heart.

"I don't want to live without you / I don't even want to breathe / I don't want to dream about you / I want to wake up with you by my side," the couple sings. "I don't want to go any other way now / I don't want to love anyone but you / Look you in the eye now, if I had to die now / I don't want to love anyone but you."

Before the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, where the couple will perform together at the Staples Center, we will take a look at the most beautiful moments of the couple in our gallery below.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Glamor

Thinking about marriage

When Gwen appeared Ellen's show On April 10, he addressed rumors that she and Blake were getting married.

"You know what? I love weddings. Children love him. We love him. Everyone loves him," Gwen said. Ellen Degeneres. "It is adorable!"

Then he shared: "I think about it all the time."

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

GAC / Splash News

"She is the biggest,quot;

Blake talked about his relationship with Gwen in the Today Show in March. "How can I not be (in love)? She is the best," Blake said Kathie Lee Gifford Y Hoda Kotb. "She is the best,quot;.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Instagram

Sexy shaggy

While we celebrate Apollo RossdaleAt the fourth birthday party, Gwen and Blake did their best to Scooby Doo themed party

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Apollo

East Coast Style

Whether on the west coast or on the east coast, the famous couple knows how to have a good time. It was no exception when the couple attended Apollo in the celebration of the Hamptons.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Kevin Mazur / BBMA2017 / Getty Images for dcp

Vegas baby

It's the date night in Las Vegas when the couple attended the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

FameFlynet

Wedding happiness

The two hug at the wedding of The voice contestant RaeLynn Y Josh Davis in Franklin, Tennessee.

Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple in Vanity fairOscar party 2016.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Snuggle

They both get comfortable at the 2016 Pre-Grammys Gala and the Industry Greeting icons they honor Irving Azoff.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, wedding photo booth

Instagram

Photo Booth Fun

The two pose for a photo in a photo booth at Blake's stylist's wedding Amanda Craig Y Joel Borski in Nashville

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Mike / Splash News

What are you looking at?

Gwen said in radio interviews that at that time, she was trying to pick up the balls that escaped the truck, when a swarm of paparazzi broke off. But what is Blake Really Looking at?

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Twitter

Get cheeky

Blake can't take his hands off his blonde bomb.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kisses, Exclusive

Splash News

Hug her

If you are not kissing, you are hugging! Whether they are hanging out with friends or dating, Gwen loves to stay close.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, holding hands, PDA

RYAN TURGEON / SPLASH NEWS

Hands on

Gwen and Blake showed their affection when they held hands while heading to a party after the Country Music Awards.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Norm Hall / Getty Images

Football fans

The voice Coaches showed their fandom for the NFL during the holidays.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, RaeLynn

Instagram

Sweater weather

There is nothing like a pair of ugly sweaters and a commitment to make the best of these two! Gwen celebrated the upcoming nuptials of a good friend RaeLynn.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kisses, Exclusive

Splash News

Pucker

These two could not get out of hand while they were on a double date.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Halloween, PDA, Exclusive

Splash News

Halloween fun

These two caused rumors of a romance when they were seen receiving very Close up at a Halloween party.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kisses, Exclusive

Splash News

A lot of laughs

The country singer cannot help making his girlfriend laugh until he cries.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

NBC

Coaches for couples

There is nothing like a small job to bring two people together.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Thanksgiving

Gwen Stefani / Instagram

Much to be thankful for

The couple showed how grateful they were for each other while taking a picture of Thanksgiving with some friends.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Courtesy of Getty Images for iHeartMedia

God gave me Gwen

This duo showed their love and singing skills when they sang together in The voice.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, New Year's Eve 2016

Twitter

Say cheese!

In this New Year's Eve photo, Blake showed his silly side while Gwen gave the camera its best ardor.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Thanksgiving, Instagram

Instagram

Smooth exit

When these two are together, they can barely see the world around them. It's almost as if they made their "Sweet Escape."

See you on the red carpet on Sunday!

Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!

