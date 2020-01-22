Bernie Sanders blows Hillary Clinton back for insulting her personality and her history

It is safe to say that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is not a big fan of Senator Bernie Sanders.

The independent Vermont senator gave Clinton a serious run for his money during the 2016 Democratic primary for president.

And according to a new Clinton interview that will appear in his unpublished Hulu documentary, Hillary, Sanders is a politician of doing nothing that is not very pleasant.

Clinton destroyed the Sanders Senate record by saying, "Honestly, Bernie simply drove me crazy. He was in Congress for years. He had a senator who supported him (in the 2016 primaries). Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him He did nothing. He was a career politician. He didn't work until he was 41, and then he was chosen for something. It was all silly and I feel so bad that people got caught up in that. "

When asked if he would support Sanders, Clinton replied: "I am not going there yet. We are still in a very vigorous primary season. However, I will say that it is not just him, it is the culture that surrounds him. It is his team of leadership. They are his prominent supporters. It's his online Bernie Bros and his relentless attacks on many of his competitors, especially women. "

Clinton was talking about the report that Sanders told Senator Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts) that she doesn't believe a woman could become the president of the United States.

Clinton concluded: "And I hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that this culture has allowed, not just allowed, (he) seems to be supporting it a lot."

Sanders was asked about Clinton's viral comments, and he mentioned his wife saying, "On a good day, my wife likes me, so let's clear it up." Look, right now, today, I am dealing with a political trial. Secretary Clinton has the right to your point of view. My work at the moment is focusing on political judgment. My job today is to form a team that can defeat the most dangerous president in the history of the United States of America. "

A fan reacted to the news saying: “Girl, what? I'm female. I would love to have a president in the office if she knows about her things and supports what she says she supports. I don't want a fake candidate in the office who does things for the tastes and approval of others. Hillary loves blacks, but was the same in a campaign against dr. King during the civil rights movement. Lol, people can learn and change over time, but I would prefer someone who has always been about the rights of others and fight for what we need. "

Sanders has urged his followers not to attack Clinton.



