Bellator 238: Julia Budd vs. Fight Date Cris Cyborg, price, how to watch, live broadcast

%MINIFYHTMLc741cdde5a7df28cf1a2cc12551fb4a611% %MINIFYHTMLc741cdde5a7df28cf1a2cc12551fb4a612%

Bellator begins her 2020 campaign with the promotional debut of one of the best fighters of all time when Cris "Cyborg,quot; Justin challenges Julia Budd for the featherweight title of The Forum in Inglewood, California, live in DAZN.

Cyborg (21-2, a non-contest) has almost done it all at MMA. Throughout his illustrious career, Cyborg won the Strikeforce, Invicta FC and the 145-pound UFC women's title. After suffering a defeat in his professional debut, Cyborg suffered an unbeaten streak of 21 fights that spanned more than 13 years with 17 wins by detention.

%MINIFYHTMLc741cdde5a7df28cf1a2cc12551fb4a613% %MINIFYHTMLc741cdde5a7df28cf1a2cc12551fb4a614%

With immortality in front of her, the train derailed when Cyborg lost her female featherweight title to Amanda Nunes in 51 seconds at UFC 232 in December 2018. She recovered with a victory over Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision in July at UFC 240, in the final fight in his UFC contract. In September, it was announced that Cyborg would bring her talents to Bellator in what the company's president, Scott Coker, declared as the "biggest contract in the history of women's MMAs."

Join DAZN and watch Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg

Because of his position in the sport and what he has achieved, it was natural that Cyborg had an opportunity to gain featherweight in a fourth important organization. However, on his way is the main female fighter on Bellator's list.

Since losing to Ronda Rousey in 39 seconds at a Strikeforce Challengers event in November 2011, Budd has had an incredible tear, riding an 11-fight winning streak that stands out by stopping Marloes Coenen at Bellator 174 in March 2017 to Become the first female featherweight holder.

Can Budd win a victory that defines the legacy or does Cyborg make history?

When is Julia Budd vs. Cyborg in Bellator 238?

Date: Saturday, January 25

Saturday, January 25 Preliminaries : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Principal card: 10 p.m. ET

Bellator 238 takes place on Saturday night, January 25. The preliminaries will begin at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Budd and Cyborg are expected to walk to the cage around midnight.

Live stream of Budd vs. Cyborg: How to see Bellator 238

All Bellator 238 card: Budd vs. Cyborg can be seen on DAZN, the global live sports streaming service.

Here is a list of the devices where DAZN is available, in addition to web browsers on DAZN.com:

Mobile devices TV and streaming devices Game consoles iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV Playstation 3 Android phones, tables Amazon Fire TV Stick Playstation 4, Pro Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One, One S .. Apple TV XBox One X .. Google Chromecast .. .. LG Smart TV, Smartcast .. .. Panasonic Smart TV .. .. Samsung Smart TV .. .. Sony Smart TV ..

Comcast customers can subscribe to DAZN on Xfinity Flex.

How much does Budd vs. Cyborg?

1 month subscription: $ 19.99

$ 19.99 1 year subscription: $ 99.99

A monthly DAZN subscription costs $ 19.99, or one can sign up for a year for $ 99.99. (In Canada, pricing options are $ 20 CAD per month or $ 150 CAD per year). For current subscribers, the fight is already included as part of their plan.

DAZN subscribers can stream the Budd vs. card live. Cyborg, in addition to dozens of other live events and the original programming included in DAZN's multisport offer.

Where is Budd vs. taking place? Cyborg?

Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg will be held at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Ironically, that is the same place where Amanda Nunes beat Cyborg in 51 seconds through first round KO in December 2018. Cyborg will look for better results at The Forum in her Bellator debut. Meanwhile, Budd has never fought in the arena.

Budd vs. fees Cyborg

According to Bovada's latest odds, Cyborg is the favorite, reaching -400, which means he would have to bet $ 400 to win $ 100. Budd is a +300 loser, which means that if you had to bet $ 100, You would earn $ 300.

Bellator 238: Budd vs. Fight Card Cyborg

Principal card

Julia Budd against Cris Cyborg; Featherweight

Darrion Caldwell against Adam Borics; Quarterfinals of the World Grand Prix of featherweight

Sergio Pettis against Alfred Khashakyan; Bantamweight

Henry Corrales against Juan Archuleta; Featherweight

Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King; Welterweight

Ava Knight vs. Emilee King; Straw weight

Preliminary Card