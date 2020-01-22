Bell, Boeing officially presents the latest version of Osprey tiltrotor – Defense Blog

Bell Boeing will deliver the first CMV-22B to the Air Test and Evaluation Squad (HX) 21 in early 2020 for a development test.

The War Zone previously reported that despite the imminent delivery of the Navy's first CMV-22B, the service still does not expect to put the first examples into action until 2021, coinciding with the first operational deployment of the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter to board the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

"We are targeting the first quarter of & # 39; 21 for when we are certified as safe to operate where we can begin to fly our own plane and operate as a squad," the commander of the US Navy. UU. Trevor Hermann, VRM-30 commanding officer, told USNI News in an interview in June 2019.

The Navy has long insisted that it needs the CMV-22B to adequately support F-35C deployments on board its carriers. The service argument has been that the C-2A cannot transport the F135 turbo fan motor of the Joint Strike Fighter, a critical problem for sustained operations.