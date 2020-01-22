Be the head of Jurgen Klopp | Why am I not on social media and I don't wear a suit? Soccer news

In & # 39; Being the Boss & # 39 ;, Jurgen Klopp talks about managerial inspirations, why he's not on social media, why he doesn't wear a suit and which player would be a good manager.

The German is getting closer to history by having inspired Liverpool to a healthy advantage at the top of the Premier League, reaching its first title in 30 years.

But what do you like most about the administration? How has he changed? And how does it go out?

Here, sitting with Sky Sports News & # 39; Vinny O & # 39; Connor, Klopp gives an informal look at his career in administration …

What is the best part of being a soccer coach?

Woohoo! The money?! Haha! It's working in football, obviously, so I love it, from the first day I did it. I even loved it when I was only a coach at the beginning when nobody knew me, it was a very good moment.

To be honest, I never read a book about football, I never had the opportunity to see what other coaches were doing, so I had to learn it alone. Jurgen Klopp in the early days

I am still with these world class players every day, watching them in training, trying to help them improve a little if possible, in all the different departments, so it is a great joy.

How different are you from the manager that started in Mainz?

Klopp during his time in Mainz, where he managed from 2001 to 2008

Thank God I am much better today, but that is due to the great amount of experience that I was allowed to gather. I had to make some difficult experiences, and they were also good experiences. I also know a lot more about football, because I was a player on Sunday and coach or coach on Monday, so there wasn't much time to learn the things I had to do for the next day. But I loved it when I started doing it.

I am an admirer of Arrigo Sacchi. I got a little more involved in his work when my former manager Wolfgang Frank took out all his videos. I think I saw 20, 30 or 500 AC Milan training sessions at that time Jurgen Klopp about his managerial influences

To be honest, I never read a book about football, I never had the opportunity to see what other coaches were doing, so I had to learn it alone. That was a very good time, especially in the early years when nobody was really looking at us, and we could do what we wanted, we could see if it worked the weekend or not! It was really great.

Was there someone you sought administrative inspiration?

I can take many things from many people, but the only real opportunity is when you work with them. So I'm an admirer, without knowing him, I only had a telephone conversation, from Arrigo Sacchi. I knew him, of course, but I got a little more involved in his work when my former manager Wolfgang Frank took out all his videos. I think I saw 20, 30 or 500 AC Milan training sessions at that time, because my former coach recorded them and showed them to us!

What is the most important quality in football management?

Klopp said he never read a book about football during its initial development

The attention to detail is probably the most important thing I would say. Tension, or whatever is on the band line, is not important. I think you can be the best coach in the world and sit 90 minutes on your butt. But that's not me, other really good coaches can do that, but it's not that important. But I try to help during a game. If it's just a little, I'm fine with that.

The most important thing? Understanding football for sure. See the game in the bigger picture; Not only about scoring and not granting, shooting, there is much more to this game that is important. And you practically need to sort everything around and let the kids concentrate on the things they have to do. Yes, they have to find solutions for themselves in the field, but these solutions should be as well prepared as possible in the sessions.

How much do you look at what other teams are doing around the world? Do you watch videos

Not very consciously, I don't sit there and I study Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, AC Milan in the old days. Bayern Munich, Manchester City. I admire many coaches and what they do, but I never see them often enough to take something for us, or say: Let's do it like this. We always try to do it our way because it's about your own players and what they can do.

Did you know that Mike Gordon (FSG president, Liverpool owners) described him as a polymaticmatic guy?

I can't be that, because I don't know what it is.

He is an individual whose knowledge expands a significant number of topics!

Hahaha! Thank you Mike. Did you say that before you signed a new contract or after?

Prior to! He also said: "Jurgen lives up to one of the best CEOs in the world … if he didn't manage a football club, he could run a Fortune 500 company …"

Mike Gordon (center) had high praise for Klopp

Thank God I don't have to do that! Because, as I see it, all I understand is football and life too, but I think you can't use that in a Fortune 500 company. I don't know, I never did, I don't have to. It's very nice, but I said it many times, I have the best owner in the world, it supports me a lot! It's a good comfort, it's very nice, but it's not very true!

Are you a tracksuit manager?

That's obvious!

For me I have no space or resources to think about what I wear before a game. I just am not like that. I practically fall into a game with other things to do. Klopp about being a & # 39; tracksuit manager & # 39;

Why don't you wear a suit?

I do not like I like to wear a suit at the right time, and this should not be understood as disrespectful, as I know, especially in England, many people wear suits because it is a special day, all that. But for me I have no space or resources to think about what I wear before a game. I just am not like that. I practically fall into a game with other things to do.

So, if someone tells me: & # 39; Now you have to fix the tie and things like that & # 39 ;, that just doesn't work for me. I tried, not with a suit, but with a more casual look when I arrived in Dortmund. I think in the first few weeks I wore jeans and a black shirt or something, and then I forgot it and just wore a tracksuit. And that is because the club delivers the tracksuit and is already in the locker room, so that helps greatly. That is the main reason.

"When I arrived in Dortmund, in the first few weeks I wore jeans, I think, and a black shirt or something, and then I forgot,quot;

How do you disconnect from football?

Sleeping

That's?

Enough, or if we are on vacation.

Why don't you make social networks?

I do not understand, or why you would. Maybe one day I will, but I don't see it. I don't understand why you would like to tell other people, people you don't know, what is good or not so good right now. But that is probably a problem of my generation. I'm too old for that.

Who is more likely to become manager of your players and why?

Klopp believes that Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner and Jordan Henderson could be future captains

I'm not sure if they want to, but the English could more or less. Middle-aged Englishmen, such as Milly, Hendo, Adam (Lallana), Gini could surely do it if they wanted to. The youngest, Robbo, possibly Trent, but there is a long way to go! Very long Maybe Dejan wants to do it, and the good thing about him is that he could do it in 12 different countries! Really, we have some good ones. It's about if they want to do it. If they want, everyone could do it.

Three words to describe you …

I don't think much about me, yes? So three words, I can't do it.

Happy?

Not always! There you go. Not always. Happy. Three words!