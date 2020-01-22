Basketball star Silvio De Sousa tries to hit someone with a chair during an ugly fight

%MINIFYHTML7aef640fbeeb703dc8d2ceef52516e8111% %MINIFYHTML7aef640fbeeb703dc8d2ceef52516e8112%

The game between Kansas and Kansas State on Tuesday night, January 21, clearly did not end on a good note. On the contrary, things got so hot between the opposing teams that a massive fight finally broke out and ruined the entire game. One of the players Silvio De SousaHe was even seen trying to hit someone with a stool.

It all started after Silvio was stripped by a member of his rival team, DaJuan Gordon About half of the court. The latter tried to enter for a tray, but Silvio quickly recovered and prevented him from scoring a point. Gordon fell to the ground because of that. However, instead of helping him to his feet, Silvio simply stood over him barking.

This caused the players in the bank to jump in his defense and began to attack Silvio, although his teammates were more than ready to support him. It soon turned into an ugly fight with punches thrown at what amounted to a rugby scrum. At one point, Silvio was even seen holding a stool over his head, trying to commit assault and aggression. Fortunately, someone noticed what the basketball star was about to do and prevented him from harming other people.

Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber has tackled the now viral fight, blaming himself for everything that happened. "It's probably my fault," he said. "I told them not to miss it. I told them to back off, but the children are young boys. They want to play hard. They were disappointed and frustrated. They won't want to take the fire off their bellies." You have to handle it well. I guess he created something bad. "

He continued: "It should have been avoided. It's my fault. We came here wanting to have a game and compete and we didn't compete as necessary. There was probably some frustration, especially the boys. He wished he would." They have finished a little different and it was not so. That's sad ".