Awkwafina delights in amazing people watching their movies during flights

Passing through & # 39; A Little Late with Lilly Singh & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; The Farewell & # 39; reveals what she does if she sees her flying companions watching her work at & # 39; Crazy Rich Asians & # 39; and & # 39; Ocean & # 39; s 8 & # 39 ;.

Awkwafina He loves the amazing passengers who enjoy his movies during plane flights.

"The farewell"The star admits that she likes to have a little fun while in the air, if she sees her flying companions watching her work in comedies like"Crazy Rich Asians"Y"Ocean & # 39; s 8".

"& # 39; Crazy Rich Asians & # 39; on the plane, I love it! There have been times when I'm seeing & # 39; Crazy Rich Asians & # 39; and then I see people around me watching & # 39; Crazy Rich Asians & # 39; and & # 39; Ocean & # 39; s Eight & # 39; "he said.A little late with Lilly Singh"Monday, January 20.

"I will approach them. 1 out of 10 times they realize that I was in the cinema; the rest is not too good."

The 31-year-old woman has more content on the fly: her new series "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens"debuted at Comedy Central on Wednesday.