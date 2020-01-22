Australian Open 2020: Naomi Osaka will face Coco Gauff in the third round | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML565d5d7e4a1efacd62c01775c44917b311% %MINIFYHTML565d5d7e4a1efacd62c01775c44917b312%





Naomi Osaka will face Coco Gauff in the third round of a second successive Grand Slam

%MINIFYHTML565d5d7e4a1efacd62c01775c44917b313% %MINIFYHTML565d5d7e4a1efacd62c01775c44917b314%

Naomi Osaka will face Coco Gauff in the third round of a second successive Grand Slam after the 15-year-old went through another great fight, defeating Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 6-3 and 7-5 at the Australian Open .

Gauff lost 3-0 in the third set, but is already gaining a reputation for thriving in nearby battles, so he demonstrated again as he advanced to the third round in a third consecutive Slam.

His US Open campaign reached an abrupt end at that stage when Osaka won 6-3 6-0, with the Japanese star comforting a tearful Gauff on the court.

Gauff came through a fight against Sorana Cirstea

Defending champion Osaka managed to pass without losing a set after a 6-2 and 6-4 victory over Zheng Saisai.

Osaka was frustrated by the conditions and suffered a collapse in the second set, but defended himself well.

Petra Kvitova, who lost to Osaka in the final last year, fought for a 7-5 and 7-5 victory over Paula Badosa, but the eleventh seeker, Aryna Sabalenka, was defeated 7-6 (8-6) 7- 6 (8-6) by Carla Suarez Navarro.

World No. 1 Ashleigh barty He avoided any scare in a 6-1 6-4 victory over Polona Hercog.

Barty dropped his first set of the tournament against Lesia Tsurenko in the first round, but left the blocks faster here and achieved victory in 66 minutes.

Ashleigh Barty was sharper out of the blocks while recording a good victory

Barty, who said earlier that she is tired of seeing herself on the billboards after her promotion to the top of the standings, believes she won't get used to the spotlights off the court in the short term.

"Absolutely not, no. Everyone has to put up with me. I think it's quite normal," Barty told reporters.

"No, it has been incredible: the love and support I have received from people across Australia, particularly children, brings me a smile every day, it is incredible."

Caroline Wozniacki extended her career by reaching the third round.

Caroline Wozniacki He kept retirement at bay a little more with a dramatic 7-5 and 7-5 victory over the 23rd seed Dayana Yastremska

Yastremska was considered a dark horse and Wozniacki quickly fell 5-1 in the first set, but defended himself to win six straight games.

Yastremska then led 3-0 in the second set, but Wozniacki returned again to secure victory in his sixth match point.

Wozniacki, who then confronts Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, said: "He hit with such force and precision that he simply did not know what to do."

"Then he started making some more mistakes and I tried to mix the rhythm. The crowd really supported me and it was very special."

The Danish had tears in his eyes during his post-match interview and added: "I felt quite calm, I was 5-1 less and I was thinking that I could be here for another 30 minutes to try to assimilate it." It's a bit emotional for me. "

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.