Australian Open 2020: Heather Watson until the second round in Melbourne | Tennis news

Heather Watson will face the 16th seed Elise Mertens in second place on court 22; Harriet Dart faces 2018 finalist Simona Halep in the night session at Rod Laver Arena. Both matches on Thursday





Heather Watson joined her British partner Harriet Dart in the second round of the Australian Open with a victorious victory over Kristyna Pliskova.

Wind conditions in Melbourne made life difficult for both players, but it was Czech Pliskova, the identical twin sister of world number 2 Karolina, who ended up fighting harder.

That had a lot to do with Watson, who had bad luck losing the first set but fought brilliantly, sealing the second set with an ace before taking the game 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Next time, Watson will face the 16th seed Elise Mertens, whom he beat on his way to the semifinals of Hobart International last week.

I managed to relax and relax and start enjoying it, and I thought that my game improved more and more as the game progressed. Heather watson

Watson was happy with the way he handled the conditions and said: "It was very windy today. I feel a little prepared because that was how it was in Hobart for many days."

"Being the first round game and postponed, I felt a little nervous on the court in the first set and was a little tense. But after that I managed to relax and relax and start enjoying it and I thought my game improved more. And more as the game progressed. "

Watson arrived in Melbourne in good shape after reaching the semifinals of Hobart International and should feel positive about his confrontation with Mertens on Thursday after beating her in Tasmania.

The British No. 2 added: "She is a great player and a tough and very solid competitor, so it will be a difficult game."

"I think that entering will give me confidence to know that I can beat her, especially if she approaches in those difficult moments."

