Australian Open 2020: Dan Evans defeated in straight sets; Novak Djokovic facilitates through | Tennis news

The British n. ° 1 Dan Evans could not reserve his place in the third round of the Australian Open when he fell in straight sets to Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka.

Evans fell 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 and lost the opportunity to face seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the next round.

The world number 32 defended itself from two sets to defeat Mackenzie McDonald in the first round, but admitted that he did not feel physically well and again looked flat against a higher class opponent.

Evans's busy start to the season, particularly his heroism for Britain in the ATP Cup, seems to have reached him, and this was a disappointing way to finish his first Grand Slam as a seed.

Novak Djokovic hit Tatsuma Ito to reach the third round

Djokovic will be next for Yoshihito Nishioka, in 71st place, after the defending champion entered the third round with a 6-1, 6-4 and 6-2 victory over another Japanese player, Tatsuma Ito.

The Serbian won his 70th victory in his career in Melbourne, serving 16 aces while never facing a breaking point. He extended his record to 13-1 in second round matches in the tournament.

Djokovic has now won 10 of his 11 wild card games in the Grand Slams, only losing to Denis Istomin in the second round in Melbourne three years ago.

Wimbledon 72-10 US Open 72-11 Australian Open 70-8 French Open 68-14

