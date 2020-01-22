Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff promises a different approach against Naomi Osaka | Tennis news





Coco Gauff will have another chance to defend defending champion Naomi Osaka

The teenager Coco Gauff has promised a "more aggressive,quot; approach when she assumes the defense of the Australian Open champion, Naomi Osaka, in the third round.

Gauff produced a fighting performance to defeat Sorana Cirstea and seal an appointment with the Japanese star Osaka in the next round.

The couple met at the same stage of the US Open. UU. Last summer, when Osaka produced a full performance to beat the 15-year-old girl 6-3 and 6-0 and then comforted her when Gauff's disappointment dominated her.

The American said: "I think this time I will be less nervous. US Open. I was nervous. It was my first time at (Arthur) Ashe. We are both familiar with each other's games. She plays very aggressive. This time upon entering I'm going to be more aggressive. "

Gauff was visibly upset at the loss in straight sets against Osaka at the US Open

Osaka's empathy show in New York made headlines around the world, and Gauff added: "It was definitely a good time for both of us, especially for me."

"But I think more only for people who look, girls who look and young boys who can see what sportsmanship is."

"If I had a son, that's something I want my son to see. You might hate the person on the court, but you love them off the court. You really don't like hate. But you want to win."

"Sometimes, when we're on the court, we say things we don't want to say because we have that mentality. When everything is said and done, we still look at each other with respect."

The 15-year-old defeated Sorana Cirstea in three sets.

The teenager has now made at least the last 32 in her three appearances of Grand Slam, and her star quality showed again when she recovered from 0-3 in the decisive set to beat the Romanian Cirstea 4-6 6-3 7 -5.

It is remarkable how quickly Gauff has become one of the biggest attractions of the sport and the crowded Melbourne Arena crowd led her to victory.

She said: "I think I was just trying to keep calm and stay positive. I have always believed that I can return regardless of the score. I think 0-30, 0-3, it was when I changed everything and decided to be more aggressive." .

Naomi Osaka had to correct the interviewer on the court after he questioned his hopes of returning to the No. 1 ranking

Osaka has won both games in straight sets, but was frustrated by windy conditions during a 6-2 and 6-4 victory over Zheng Saisai.

The third seed threw his racket on the court, saying later with a smile: "My racket just flew out of my hand. I couldn't control it. I'm sorry, Yonex.

"I think that's how I dealt with my frustration. It was a bit childish. I just want to play a game without throwing my racket or kicking it."

