Australia fires ignite again as temperatures soar, rain decreases | Australia news

High temperatures and high winds revived forest fires in southeastern Australia on Thursday, and Sydney is forecast to reach 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 Fahrenheit) after a few days of colder weather.

A fire in the Snowy Mountains region and one in the Bega Valley on the south coast of the state of New South Wales (NSW) broke out, and emergency authorities warned residents to leave if they did not plan to defend their properties.

"The dangers of fires are beginning to increase, and a long afternoon and evening awaits us in many areas of New South Wales," the State Rural Fire Service said on its Twitter account.

Australian forest fires: fires that affect the economy

The Office of Meteorology warned that "damaging winds,quot; increased fire risks in some regions, while the largest city in the country is forecast to withstand dangerous levels of air quality under the smoke of some 90 fires across the state.

Further south, in the state of Victoria, 17 fires were still burning.

Since September, hundreds of forest fires in Australia have killed 29 people and an estimated one billion native animals, while 2,500 homes and a total area of ​​thickets are burned a third the size of Germany.

Tourist impact

In Victoria, the state government said Thursday that it would spend 17.5 million Australian dollars immediately to save wildlife affected by wildfires.

He planned to focus on the most exposed species, including the rock wallaby with bushy tail, the most threatened mammal in the state and the long-legged potaroo and the large brown tree frog.

Fires have had a devastating effect on Australia's wildlife (File: Jill Gralow / Reuters)

The fires, which began earlier than usual in the spring, reached the high season of Christmas holidays and summer vacations, devastating profits for companies that depend on domestic and foreign tourists.

The Australian Tourism Industry Council estimated the loss of revenue throughout the industry at 2 billion Australian dollars ($ 1.4 billion), including term sales and physical damage to tourist facilities in the regions devastated by forest fires.

"Whatever the figures, it finally had a significant impact," said Simon Westaway, executive director of the council, which represents small and medium-sized tourism businesses.

Cancellation rates reached 100 percent in areas affected by fires, while tourist facilities, even in areas not affected by fires, were affected with cancellation rates of around 60 percent, and there is also evidence of cancellations of international reserves, he said.

"People see a state of emergency and don't know if they can get in or out," Westaway told Reuters. "This contagion has really spread throughout the industry."