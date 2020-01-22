Auston Matthews of Toronto Maple Leafs, who receives treatment for wrist pain, will not participate in the All-Star Weekend

Auston Matthews will not compete in the NHL All-Star Weekend, the Maple Leafs announced Wednesday.

The forward has been dealing with a sore wrist and will receive "an acute treatment for a continuous wrist condition." according to Leafs PR. Matthews will travel to St. Louis to offer his support, but will not participate in any ice activity.

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reported Matthews "spent the week off at his home in Scottsdale training before the decision was made not to participate in the skills competition and the game of the stars. Johnston also reported that Matthews expected to play Monday against the Predators in Nashville, the next game of the Maple Leafs.

In Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, Matthews had a score of minus four, playing 22 turns with 21 minutes and 36 seconds of ice time. Four-time All-Star leads the team with 57 points (34 goals, 23 assists) in 49 games this season. Teammates Mitch Marner and Frederik Andersen were also voted to participate in the events in St. Louis.

The Matthews list position for the Atlantic Division has been filled by Ottawa senators overtake Brady Tkachuk. It will be Tkachuk's first All-Star appearance.