Atlanta Housewives Tanya: Cookie Lady's Lying – My fiance didn't cheat!

Bradley Lamb
Tanya Sam, of Real Housewives of Atlanta, spoke out against accusations that her fiance Paul Judge was cheating on her.

In the current season of Bravo's best real housewives in Atlanta, Paul is accused of trying to sleep with a woman they call "the woman with cookies," an Atlanta woman named Shiana.

Well, now Tanya is speaking against the supposed trap. She was recently interviewed with the TooFab website, and claims that Shiana is lying.

