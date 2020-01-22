Atlanta Housewives Tanya: Cookie Lady's Lying – My fiance didn't cheat!

Tanya Sam, of Real Housewives of Atlanta, spoke out against accusations that her fiance Paul Judge was cheating on her.

In the current season of Bravo's best real housewives in Atlanta, Paul is accused of trying to sleep with a woman they call "the woman with cookies," an Atlanta woman named Shiana.

Well, now Tanya is speaking against the supposed trap. She was recently interviewed with the TooFab website, and claims that Shiana is lying.

Tanya told them:

"At this time, we had already been through this season, so when you really see the images, and you see this woman I thought she was a little opportunistic … she saw a camera and said: Oh my God , I want to tell this story & # 39; I was angry because it was like an invented exaggeration. Now, I have the whole story and I think, & # 39; None of that happened & # 39; ".

According to Tanya, Paul and Shiana have a "platonic,quot; relationship and only interact with each other "in a group setting." Tanya states that Paul told him that his interaction with Shiana, "is zero on the scale of anything."

And Tanya suspects that Shiana was simply lying to have influence. She continued:

"She has & # 39; RHOA & # 39; in her biography [from Instagram]! So I thought, well, obviously this was a really excellent platform for you to showcase your business, and I think there's a bit of contempt for life of the real people there, but it was a great platform that worked for her. "

Here is a picture of Shiana: