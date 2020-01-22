As the coronavirus spreads from China, scientists see grim reminders

[I like the Science Times page on Facebook. The | Sign up for the Science Times newsletter.]

Initially, the disease seemed to spread only from animals to people. Then, experts said there was evidence of "limited,quot; transmission from person to person. Now, more cases are emerging among people with no known exposure to animal markets and in medical personnel who care for infected patients.

"Now that he has a group of 14 infected health workers, he suggests that the potential for spread is much greater," said Dr. Ian W. Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at the Mailman School of Public Health at the Columbia University in New York, who has researched SARS and MERS.

"I saw images of the movie from the lobby of a hospital in Wuhan, and they are wearing full personal protective equipment from head to toe," he said. “They are taking it very seriously. I still don't think this is as bad as SARS, but it's worse than originally described. "

Dr. Denison said that with both SARS and MERS, there were episodes in which individual patients became "super propagators,quot; that infected many other people, for unknown reasons.

"That is a wild card we don't know, the ability to have multiple transmissions of one person," said Dr. Denison. "There was no evidence that they had dramatically different viruses."

It is possible, he said, that super spreaders have received a high dose of the virus and have more to transmit. Alternatively, their immune systems may not have been able to control the virus, which allowed it to multiply and spread widely in their bodies, making them more contagious.

Although medications have not been specifically approved to treat coronavirus diseases, Dr. Denison said that in animal studies, an antiviral called remdesivir seemed effective. He has been working with other researchers to develop treatments.