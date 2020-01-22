As a new virus spreads from China, scientists see grim reminders

Less than a month after the first cases of a new respiratory illness were reported in Wuhan, China, travelers have taken the virus to at least four other countries, including the United States. More than 400 people have been infected, at least nine They have died, and the world is preparing for what will come next.

On Wednesday, experts from the World Health Organization will meet to decide whether to declare the outbreak as "public health emergency of international interest," a label given to "serious public health events that endanger international public health,quot; and "Potentially require an international coordination response."

Public health officials around the world are on alert because the new infection is caused by a coronavirus, from the same family that caused outbreaks of SARS and MERS, killing hundreds of people in dozens of countries.

The W.H.O. He has already advised governments to be prepared for the disease, to be alert and ready to evaluate anyone with symptoms such as cough and fever who have traveled to the affected regions. Air travel is expected to increase as the Lunar New Year approaches this weekend.