As a new virus spreads from China, scientists see grim reminders

Less than a month after the first cases of a new respiratory illness were reported in Wuhan, China, travelers have taken the virus to at least four other countries, including the United States. More than 400 people have been infected, at least nine They have died, and the world is preparing for what will come next.
On Wednesday, experts from the World Health Organization will meet to decide whether to declare the outbreak as "public health emergency of international interest," a label given to "serious public health events that endanger international public health,quot; and "Potentially require an international coordination response."
Public health officials around the world are on alert because the new infection is caused by a coronavirus, from the same family that caused outbreaks of SARS and MERS, killing hundreds of people in dozens of countries.
The W.H.O. He has already advised governments to be prepared for the disease, to be alert and ready to evaluate anyone with symptoms such as cough and fever who have traveled to the affected regions. Air travel is expected to increase as the Lunar New Year approaches this weekend.
Several countries have already begun to examine travelers from China for fever and cough. Last week, the airports of Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco began evaluating flights arriving from Wuhan, and the airports of Atlanta and Chicago will begin to do so this week.
But important questions about the outbreak are still unanswered, and the W.H.O. Now you must deal with important unknowns.
"We don't know how many people are infected," said Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for W.H.O. “The more tests, the more people you will find infected. We do not know if there are asymptomatic cases. If they are asymptomatic, are they contagious?
Extensive studies to assess the evidence of infection, past and present, would give a true picture of how many people have been exposed to the virus.
"The tests are possible because China immediately shared the genetic sequence of the virus, and we have to give them credit for that," Jasarevic said.
The virus causes pneumonic disease, with cough and fever in some people, but not all. The severity is important: if there are cases with mild disease or without symptoms, they can go unnoticed and those people will continue to work, buy and travel, possibly infecting others.
According to Dr. Mark R. Denison, an infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, who studies coronaviruses, a milder disease has the potential to spread more and cause outbreaks of longer duration than one with more symptoms. obvious.
Compared to SARS and MERS, Wuhan's disease seems less serious so far, he said.
The SARS, which began in the live animal markets in China in 2002, quickly spread to dozens of countries, infecting more than 8,000 people and killing nearly 800. It is believed that the virus originated in bats and spread to cats. of civet that were sold for consumption.
Civets transmit the virus to humans, who infect each other through respiratory secretions and also exposure to feces.
SARS often caused a serious illness, so the cases were detectable; Aggressive public health measures, including quarantines and travel restrictions, helped eradicate the epidemic.
But travel bans, not to mention widespread fear and distrust, had a high economic cost in China, and since then international authorities have doubted about taking drastic measures to calm outbreaks.
MERS cases have been occurring in the Middle East since 2012, mainly in people who have been exposed to camels, who were probably infected by bats. Person-to-person transmission occurs, and there has been some spread in hospitals.
As of November, there had been 2,494 cases of MERS in the last seven years, mainly in Saudi Arabia. The mortality rate is 34 percent, but it can actually be lower if there are mild cases of the disease that have not been detected or counted.
Dr. Denison described Wuhan's new coronavirus as "a kind of brother cousin to SARS," more closely related to him than to the MERS, according to his genetic sequence.
Researchers don't know how contagious Wuhan's coronavirus is. It is believed that the first infected people contracted it in a market in Wuhan that sold meat, fish and live animals.
That market has been closed and disinfected. It is not yet known which animal could have carried the virus.
Initially, the disease seemed to spread only from animals to people. Then, experts said there was evidence of "limited,quot; transmission from person to person. Now, more cases are emerging among people with no known exposure to animal markets and in medical personnel who care for infected patients.
"Now that he has a group of 14 infected health workers, he suggests that the potential for spread is much greater," said Dr. Ian W. Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at the Mailman School of Public Health at the Columbia University in New York, who has researched SARS and MERS.
"I saw images of the movie from the lobby of a hospital in Wuhan, and they are wearing full personal protective equipment from head to toe," he said. “They are taking it very seriously. I still don't think this is as bad as SARS, but it's worse than originally described. "
Dr. Denison said that with both SARS and MERS, there were episodes in which individual patients became "super propagators,quot; that infected many other people, for unknown reasons.
"That is a wild card we don't know, the ability to have multiple transmissions of one person," said Dr. Denison. "There was no evidence that they had dramatically different viruses."
It is possible, he said, that super spreaders have received a high dose of the virus and have more to transmit. Alternatively, their immune systems may not have been able to control the virus, which allowed it to multiply and spread widely in their bodies, making them more contagious.
Although medications have not been specifically approved to treat coronavirus diseases, Dr. Denison said that in animal studies, an antiviral called remdesivir seemed effective. He has been working with other researchers to develop treatments.
Jasarevic said the antivirals were being tested against MERS, but none had been approved yet.
It is not well understood how and why viruses that have peacefully coexisted with their animal hosts for a long time in search of a new territory, us.
Coronaviruses often inhabit bats without damaging them, and sometimes they move to other animal species and from them to humans.
In places that gather multiple animal species with many people, such as food markets in Wuhan and other parts of China that sell live mammals and birds, along with meat and fish, viruses can pass from one species to another, mutating as Let's go Along the way, they can infect humans.
"Coronaviruses have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to explore species and cause new animal and human diseases," said Dr. Denison.
To successfully pass animals to people, viruses must adapt in several ways: they must have the ability to invade human cells, evade the immune system, replicate within the human body and spread to others.
The movement is often described as "jumping,quot; to humans, but that is an oversimplification, said Dr. Denison. "The process you have to go through is more like big obstacles with a thousand obstacles along the way," he said.
Even so, the new outbreak does not surprise him greatly: "It was not about if, but when."