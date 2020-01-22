Arsenal looks for more Brazilians after the success of Gabriel Martinelli, says Tim Vickery | Soccer news

"The Arsenal exploration unit is looking for players in Brazil who are by no means known names in their own home at this time."

















According to Tim Vickery, Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli could soon be summoned to Brazil's senior team after his excellent form in the Premier League.

According to Tim Vickery, Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli could soon be summoned to Brazil's senior team after his excellent form in the Premier League.

Arsenal will continue to look for more young Brazilians after the success of Gabriel Martinelli, according to Tim Vickery.

The 18-year-old scored the first Arsenal goal when they came behind twice to tie Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Since making his move for £ 7 million in July 2019, the former Ituano FC striker has scored ten goals in all competitions, becoming the first teenager to do so in a season for the Gunners since Nicolas Anelka.

"In the way the market progresses, European clubs are not looking for established stars, but Martinelli," said South American soccer expert Vickery. Sky sports news.

"The Arsenal exploration unit is looking for players in Brazil who are by no means known names in their own home at this time."

"(Martinelli) already scored with Arsenal as many goals as he scored in Brazil, playing mainly regional soccer in Sao Paulo."

Martinelli's form has sparked discussion about his international eligibility. He represented Brazil at the youth level in the past, but recently rejected the opportunity to play in the U23 Championship.

"Like many in the Sao Paulo area, he has Italian roots and that qualifies him to play for Italy. But you don't see many obvious contenders for the Brazil No. 9 shirt and that's a position he can play."

"That center-forward position for Brazil is at stake and if the style continues to change for Arsenal, it could be seen in Brazil's senior team in no time."

"At the moment I think the route is clear so Martinelli has an international career with Brazil."