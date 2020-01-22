Apryl Jones says he regrets not sleeping with the game when he had the chance

Just when you thought everything was silent about Apryl Jones, she came back again, and this time with some explosive confessions about her sex life. During a recent interview, he admitted that he regrets not having had the opportunity to have sex with The Game when he had the opportunity.

While sitting for an interview with Tiffany "New York,quot; Pollard on his show, "Breakfast with Tiffany," the star of "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood," Apryl Jones, dropped a surprise confession that no one expected.

When the two sat down and talked about Apryl's reputation for sleeping with several men in the industry, she said this:

"I'm in my life as always, talking to my fans and people are in my comments saying:" Oh, you screwed the game, you fucked Lil Fizz. "At this point, it's like, you." , I fucked each one of them because that's what you want to hear. So that's what they captured. Not that I have. I mean, I should have done it. I should have screwed up the game when I had the chance. I don't … And you know A $ AP, they said A $ AP there … Shaquille O'Neal. "

Apryl's comments come after she and Fizz have ended their highly controversial relationship. As you know, Apryl was in a relationship with Fizz despite being Omarion's ex-girlfriend and baby mom, who is the main singer of B2K, the group of which both men were part.

