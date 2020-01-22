Apryl Jones regrets not having had sex with the game, cymbals about & # 39; Tough & # 39; co-aging with Omarion

Instagram

In addition to the rapper & # 39; Hate Go or Love It & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; He admits that he regrets not having had sex with people like A $ AP Rocky and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal.

Apryl jones It is opening up about your life. The "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"The star recently sat down for an interview with Tiffany Pollard in her talk show "Brunch With Tiffany", in which she was sincere about many things, including her live Instagram viral video, as well as her relationship with her baby daddy, Omarion.

Speaking about the infamous Live session in which he boasted about his sex life, Apryl clarified some things he said during the Live. "I'm in my Live as usual, talking to my fans," he said. "And then people are under there saying: & # 39; You screwed up The game& # 39; or & # 39; You screwed Lil Fizz. & # 39; At this point, you're right, I screwed each one of them. Because that's what they want to hear. "

He was trolling at the time, although he admitted regretting his decision not to have sex with these men. "It's not that I had [had sex with those men]. I wouldn't have any problem when, damn, I should have done it. I mean, I should have screwed up the game when I had the chance," Apryl said. . "And you know [A $ AP Rocky], they said A $ AP there … Shaquille O & # 39; Neal"When Tiffany said," You're having a good shit **, Apryl, "she agreed," I let a lot of good things happen. "

In another part of the interview, Apryl talked about his relationship with his ex and baby daddy, Omarion, and how difficult it is to raise their children. "I am trying to deal with it, but it has been three and a half years that we have not been in a situation and it is increasingly difficult that I am not doing anything for our children," he explained. "So when it comes to shared parenting it hasn't been easy, that's the truth. I'm trying to solve it on a daily basis." Then he added that he has always been praying that "he is going to improve but we are not."