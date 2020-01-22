Apryl Jones: "I should have screwed up the game when I had the chance!"

Apryl Jones remains defiant since his separation from Liz Fizz, and during a recent sitting, the star of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood confessed that he wished he had hit rapper The Game when he had the chance.

"At this point, it's like you're right, I screwed each one of them because that's what you want to hear, so that's what they captured," he told Tiffany on his show, Brunch With Tiffany. "It's not like I had [had sex with those men]. I wouldn't have any problem when, shit, I should have done it. I mean, I should have screwed up the game when I had the chance."

