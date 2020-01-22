Apryl Jones: "I should have screwed up the game when I had the chance!"

Apryl Jones remains defiant since his separation from Liz Fizz, and during a recent sitting, the star of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood confessed that he wished he had hit rapper The Game when he had the chance.

"At this point, it's like you're right, I screwed each one of them because that's what you want to hear, so that's what they captured," he told Tiffany on his show, Brunch With Tiffany. "It's not like I had [had sex with those men]. I wouldn't have any problem when, shit, I should have done it. I mean, I should have screwed up the game when I had the chance."

Several months ago, an apparently drunk Apryl went viral after listing several high-profile rappers trying to get into her kitchen.

The Game was one of the rappers on the list, as well as ASAP Rocky and NBA star Kevin Durant.

Instead, he chose to bond with his baby's bandmate, Lil Fizz, and their romance lasted only a few months.