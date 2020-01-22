Antonio Brown's ex says he desperately needs help while issuing an arrest warrant for a battery case

Instagram

In addressing his ongoing dispute with the NFL star, Chelsie Kryiss blames the athlete's "impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors" as the reason he leaves him and takes his children with her.

Antonio BrownThe former Chelsie Kryiss has talked about her relationship with the professional soccer player after her unpleasant separation. He accessed Instagram on Wednesday, January 22 to explain his decision to leave the former Pittsburgh Steelers star.

"In recent years, I stood next to the father of my children, Antonio Brown, and saw the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete," he wrote along with a photo of his three adorable children. "Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our old house. Although we have separated, I want nothing but the best for him."

In blaming Antonio's behaviors for the separation of the family, Chelsie continued: "Unfortunately, it seems that Antonio has made questionable decisions and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point, the children and I are working to build a new life free of any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behavior. "

In addition, he said the 31-year-old athlete "desperately needs" help for his mental health problems. "I hope Anotonio gets help and seeks the mental health treatment he needs so desperately to be the father that all his children need and deserve," he said to conclude his post.

His domestic dispute with Chelsie aside, Antonio recently had a violation of the law after being accused of assaulting the driver of a moving company. According to TMZ, the incident that occurred on Tuesday, January 21, was due to the refusal of the star with problems paying an invoice for moving costs.

The driver says he was hired to deliver the belongings Antonio stored in California, but when he arrived and demanded his payment of $ 4,000, Antonio refused to hand over the cash. The driver tried to leave, but Antonio picked up a stone and threw it into the vehicle causing a dent and a splinter of paint on the driver's side door. The driver reported the incident to the police.

The moving company then contacted the driver to ask him to deliver the property after Antonio promised he would pay an additional $ 4,000 plus $ 860 to cover damage to the truck and overtime. However, when the driver returned home, Antonio only gave him the $ 4,000 and refused to pay more.

They argued again and Antonio allegedly made his way to the driver's side of the main cabin and began hitting him physically. According to reports, Antonio's coach, Glenn Holt, grabbed the ignition keys and opened the side of the truck so Antonio could unload his belongings. The driver claims he suffered cuts in his hand when he tried to fight Glenn for the keys.

Antonio and Glenn began unloading the truck, but the driver let them know that they were also removing property that belonged to another person. They allegedly threw the property back into the truck, damaging it.

When police responded to the scene, Glenn was arrested and charged with battery theft. Meanwhile, Antonio entered his house when the police arrived and the police could not contact him.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for the NFL star for battery theft. The arrest warrant warns officers that Antonio has a concealed weapons permit "and that he is known to carry." He adds, "Brown was robbed of a Dade County firearm in 2018. Officers should exercise caution when approaching Brown, as he is known to be confrontational when dealing with police."