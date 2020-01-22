Antonio Brown's ex-girlfriend says he & # 39; desperately needs & # 39; mental health treatment

%MINIFYHTMLd71cf07f5d51186ff58d72f5b85dd50911% %MINIFYHTMLd71cf07f5d51186ff58d72f5b85dd50912%

Antonio Brown's ex-girlfriend said the open recipient "desperately needs,quot; mental health treatment.

Chelsie Kyriss, who has three children with Brown, shared an emotional message on her Instagram account on Wednesday saying she and her children would distance themselves from Brown, whom Kyriss implored to receive treatment for what he described as mental health problems.

Kyriss's post comes after Brown and his coach allegedly had an altercation with a truck driver on Tuesday. That incident occurred a week after Brown broadcast a disturbing and profane video in which he accused Kyriss of trying to steal a Bentley parked in his driveway after she picked up her children.

"In recent years, I stood next to the father of my children, Antonio Brown, and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete," Kyriss wrote. "Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our old house. Although we have separated, I want nothing but the best for him."

"Unfortunately, it seems that Antonio has made questionable decisions and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point, the children and I are working to build a new life free of impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors. My hope is that Anotonio (sic) will get help and seek the mental health treatment he needs so desperately to be the father that all his children need and deserve. "

Brown's incidents this week are the latest in a series that has seen him fall out of favor as one of the main recipients of the NFL: his former coach also accused him of exploitation, sexual assault and rape in December, which caused the Patriots will exclude him. the team. Brown is still a free agent and is being investigated by the NFL.