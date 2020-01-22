Antonio Brown's battery investigation: what to know about the last meeting with the police at the Florida house

Antonio Brown and his coach allegedly participated in a physical altercation with a truck driver on Tuesday and are under police investigation.

The incident took place outside Brown's house in Hollywood, Florida, and led to the arrest of his coach, Glen Holt.

Holt was charged with a charge of robbery and assault for serious crimes. Brown is listed as a suspect, police told ESPN, and authorities are expected to clarify their role in the matter on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, police could not contact Brown inside his home despite "multiple attempts," according to USA Today.

Brown has not been arrested or charged with a crime related to the incident.

MORE: Brown films disturbing rant against police, mother of her children

Antonio Brown News

Update (4:42 p.m.): Chelsie Kyriss, Brown's ex-girlfriend and mother of her three children, shared an emotional message on Instagram expressing concern for Brown, implying that she seek mental health treatment. Kyriss said he has distanced Brown's children to begin "a new life free of any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behavior."

Update (11:31 a.m.): Antonio Brown remained at home Wednesday morning while the police investigation continued. Brown has "locked himself in his house," a public information officer told USA Today, and has so far resisted police efforts to contact him regarding his investigation into Tuesday's incident.

"They want my name to be defamed," Brown posted on your Twitter account at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday ET.

This is a story in development and will be updated.

What happened at Antonio Brown's house?

A moving truck and its driver arrived at Antonio Brown's house on Tuesday afternoon to deliver some of his belongings, according to ESPN. Police responded to a call at the residence of a person later identified as the truck driver, who accused Brown and his coach, Glen Holt, of assault. It is not clear what led to the alleged altercation.

The television cameras in the place showed a great police presence.

Holt was arrested at the scene and charged with a charge of robbery and assault for serious crimes. He was prosecuted at the Broward County Jail on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said Brown was in the house with Holt at the time of the incident. Police tried to interrogate Brown to determine if he would also be charged, but "they were unsuccessful before leaving for the day," the ESPN report said. TMZ reported that "the police are actively working to obtain an arrest warrant against Brown."

Police refused to reveal more details while the investigation is ongoing.

What is a battery charge?

In Florida law, battery charges can vary from misdemeanors to felonies, depending on the severity of the incident.

A simple battery charge is applied when a person "touches or hits another person intentionally and intentionally against the will of the other, or intentionally causes bodily harm to another person." Simple battery is considered a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida and carries a sentence of up to one year in jail.

The aggravated battery, the most serious charge, occurs when a person:

Intentionally or intentionally causes major bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfiguration.

Use a deadly weapon

Committed aggravated assault against a victim who was pregnant at the time of the crime and the offender knew or should have known that the victim was pregnant

Aggravated assault is generally charged as a felony in the second degree, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Antonio Brown Chronology

Brown, currently an NFL free agent after being cut by the Patriots, was already under investigation for an unrelated rape accusation. The league is still reviewing that case.

Last week, Brown broadcast a live video of him screaming obscenities towards the police and the mother of his children with their children present. He threw a bag of gummy candy in the shape of a penis to the officers. That led to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to conditionally cut ties with him until he seeks advice.

Brown played in a single NFL game last season.