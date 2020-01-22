Antonio Brown's arrest warrant: what to know about battery theft and charging, investigation

Antonio Brown and his coach face criminal charges after allegedly participating in a physical altercation with a truck driver on Tuesday in front of Brown's house in Hollywood, Florida.

On Wednesday night an arrest warrant was issued against Brown on a charge of robbery and assault. His coach, Glenn Holt, was arrested at the scene on Tuesday and faces an identical charge of robbery and assault. Holt issued a $ 20,000 bond and was released from jail Wednesday night.

There is no bail option attached to the arrest warrant for Brown.

Below is a summary of the events that led to the charges against Brown and Holt, based on police accounts and media reports.

Update (9 p.m.): An arrest warrant has been issued against Brown for a felony of robbery and assault.

Update: (6:20 p.m.): TMZ obtained court documents alleging that the incident came from the driver of the moving truck that asked Brown for a payment of $ 4,000 to help him move his belongings from California. Brown threw a rock at the truck when the despised driver drove away, TMZ reports, and allegedly committed an assault when the driver returned to ask for his due cash again. It is alleged that Holt also participated in the altercation by taking the driver's keys and trying to slide Brown's items from the back of the vehicle to his client.

Update (4:42 p.m.): Chelsie Kyriss, Brown's ex-girlfriend and mother of her three children, shared an emotional message on Instagram expressing concern for Brown, implying that she seek mental health treatment. Kyriss said he has distanced Brown's children to begin "a new life free of any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behavior."

Update (11:31 a.m.): Antonio Brown remained at home Wednesday morning while the police investigation continued. Brown has "locked himself in his house," a public information officer told USA Today, and has so far resisted police efforts to contact him regarding his investigation into Tuesday's incident.

"They want my name to be defamed," Brown posted on your Twitter account at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday ET.

This is a story in development and will be updated.

What happened at Antonio Brown's house?

A moving truck and its driver arrived at Antonio Brown's house on Tuesday afternoon to deliver some of his belongings, according to ESPN. Police responded to a call at the residence of a person later identified as the truck driver, who accused Brown and his coach, Glenn Holt, of assault.

The driver, who was not identified, told police that the incident began when Brown refused to pay a $ 4,000 bill for the removal service, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. An argument began when Brown would not pay for the delivery, according to the report, and the driver alleges that Brown "made his way to the driver's side of the main cabin and began hitting him physically."

TMZ's report said Holt then grabbed the driver's keys and began unloading Brown's belongings, damaging other items inside the truck that didn't belong to Brown.

The television cameras in the place showed a great police presence.

Holt was arrested at the scene and charged with a charge of robbery and assault for serious crimes. He was prosecuted at the Broward County Jail on Tuesday.

Police made unsuccessful attempts to interrogate Brown within 24 hours of the incident. He had stayed inside or near his home on Wednesday. It was not clear Wednesday night if Brown would cooperate with the order and turn himself in to the police.

What is a battery charge?

In Florida law, battery charges can vary from misdemeanors to felonies, depending on the severity of the incident.

A simple battery charge is applied when a person "touches or hits another person intentionally and intentionally against the will of the other, or intentionally causes bodily harm to another person." Simple battery is considered a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida and carries a sentence of up to one year in jail.

The aggravated battery, the most serious charge, occurs when a person:

Intentionally or intentionally causes major bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfiguration.

Use a deadly weapon

Committed aggravated assault against a victim who was pregnant at the time of the crime and the offender knew or should have known that the victim was pregnant

Aggravated assault is generally charged as a felony in the second degree, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Antonio Brown Chronology

Brown, currently an NFL free agent after being cut by the Patriots, was already under investigation for an unrelated rape accusation. The league is still reviewing that case.

Last week, Brown broadcast a live video of him screaming obscenities towards the police and the mother of his children with their children present. He threw a bag of gummy candy in the shape of a penis to the officers. That led to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to conditionally cut ties with him until he seeks advice.

Brown played in a single NFL game last season.