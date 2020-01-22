Antonio Brown incident: what to know about the police investigation into the riots in the Florida house

%MINIFYHTMLe3d3f7400a7e380394fa3e7eed40a68311% %MINIFYHTMLe3d3f7400a7e380394fa3e7eed40a68312%

Antonio Brown and his coach allegedly participated in a physical altercation with a truck driver on Tuesday and are under police investigation.

The incident took place outside Brown's house in Hollywood, Florida, and led to the arrest of his coach, Glen Holt.

Holt was charged with a charge of robbery and assault for serious crimes. Brown is listed as a suspect, police told ESPN, and authorities are expected to clarify their role in the matter on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, police were unable to contact Brown inside his home because of concerns about the escalation of the situation.

Browns has not been arrested or charged with a crime related to the incident.

What happened at Antonio Brown's house?

A moving truck and its driver arrived at Antonio Brown's house on Tuesday afternoon to deliver some of his belongings when the incident occurred, according to ESPN. It is not clear what happened next.

The television cameras in the place showed a great police presence.

Brown's coach, Glen Holt, was arrested at the scene and charged with a charge of robbery with felony and assault.

A police spokesman said Brown was at home with Holt at the time of the incident. Police tried to interrogate Brown to determine if he would also be charged, but "they were unsuccessful before leaving for the day," the ESPN report said.

Police refused to reveal more details while the investigation is ongoing.

What is a battery charge?

In Florida law, battery charges can vary from misdemeanors to felonies, depending on the severity of the incident.

A simple battery charge is applied when a person "touches or hits another person intentionally and intentionally against the will of the other, or intentionally causes bodily harm to another person." Simple battery is considered a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida and has been in jail for up to a year.

Aggravated battery occurs when a person:

Intentionally or knowingly causes major bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement; or

Use a deadly weapon.

A person commits an aggravated assault if the person who was a victim of the battery was pregnant at the time of the crime and the offender knew or should have known that the victim was pregnant.

Aggravated assault is usually charged with a felony in the second degree, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Antonio Brown Chronology

Brown, currently an NFL free agent after being cut by the Patriots, was already under investigation for an unrelated rape accusation. The league is still reviewing that case.

Last week, Brown broadcast a live video of him screaming obscenities towards the police and the mother of his children with their children present. He threw a bag of gummy candy in the shape of a penis to the officers. That led to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to conditionally cut ties with him until he seeks advice.

Brown played in a single NFL game last season.