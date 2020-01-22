Antoine Griezmann forgives the blushes of Barcelona against the fishes Ibiza | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa920d5572dd0847cd5df5840cc932e8411% %MINIFYHTMLa920d5572dd0847cd5df5840cc932e8412%





Antoine Griezmann was the last hero of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey

A winner of Antoine Griezmann's last sigh avoided Barcelona's blushes in a narrow 2-1 victory in the Copa del Rey over UD Ibiza fish.

Barcelona's new coach, Quique Setien, had begun his reign at the club with a 1-0 victory over Granada on Sunday, but his team left him until the fifth minute of additional time to avoid embarrassment.

The new coach had made the decision to leave behind several key players, including talisman forward Lionel Messi, and fought to enter the game, with the home team taking an early lead through Javi Pérez.

But Griezmann hit twice in the last 20 minutes to avoid a surprising defeat and sent Barça to the fourth round.

With its first opportunity to attack the game, Ibiza took a surprise advantage against a team that won five of the last eight Copa del Rey titles. After Rai Nascimento gave him the ball on the edge of the area, Perez placed himself in his position to put himself aside, which caused celebrations that involved the entire bank.

The home team almost extended their unlikely advantage, and had the ball at the bottom of the net when Angel Rodado surrounded a defender from Barcelona before passing the ball to Neto, but the goal was canceled due to a foul.

Barcelona grew in the game after the blow rejected, but struggled to turn their ball control into clear opportunities, with the home team putting the men behind the ball.

Ibiza had another opportunity to double its advantage, with Barcelona too slow to clear the ball, allowing Nascimento to receive a shot that bounced off the far post. Rolled followed the shot, but Neto managed to throw the ball over the bar.

Barcelona had to wait until almost 70 minutes for their first target shot, but Ivan Rakitic's attack lacked power and was easily picked up by the Ibiza goalkeeper.

The visitors eventually leveled the tie in the 72nd minute, through Griezmann, who made a smart run behind the local defense before taking a touch and a net.

At the time of the injury, Barcelona won a victory that saved his face when Jordi Alba played at Griezmann, who shot in the lower right corner.