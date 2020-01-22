Angelina Jolie made sure her children didn't see Brad Pitt flirt with Jennifer Aniston and joke about their failed marriage for this reason

Angelina Jolie was on everyone's mind after her ex-husband and her children's father, Brad Pitt, took the stage at the SAG Awards after winning the Best Supporting Actor and made a joke about their failed marriage.

Brad also surprised the planet by flirting openly with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. A source spoke with Hollywood life and said Angelina found out about the little joke and is doing everything possible to avoid getting angry.

The expert said: "Angie,quot; heard about what was said "in the Screen Actors Guild, and is making an effort to maintain its,quot; peace of mind. "

Angelina also made sure that her children did not watch the program because she does not want what is said to affect them.

The source continued to reveal: “Angelina does not watch award programs, and her children either, have never been interested or something they talk about, and that is good because she would not want children to see Brad's speech. "

Brad said at the awards ceremony: "I have to add this to my Tinder profile. Let's be honest, and it was a difficult part … a guy who takes drugs, takes off his shirt and doesn't get along with his wife."

The family friend added: "She has heard about what was said and has no interest in seeing it. To maintain her peace of mind, she makes a very conscious decision to avoid reading things online about her or Brad or her divorce, she doesn't look for drama and it focuses on their children and their work, the rest is just noise. "

One person reacted to the flirtatious moment by saying: “I would be very happy if they did. She deserves it. And he could make amends with her … 💕💕💕 "

Another commenter said: “Leaving her was one of her biggest mistakes, if not the GREATEST! Jen has a warmth that emanates even from the screen, ❤️ made a big mistake and starts talking like a puppy in public. 🙈🙈 "

This follower shared: "Don't let anyone who hurts you come back in. Keep it in common and moving!"

Meanwhile, a social media user explained: “Lmao is toxic because you leave this woman, you marry someone else, you have children, and then you want to seem hypnotized. How did he leave and divorced this woman and then remarried and hated him there?

