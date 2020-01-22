Alia Bhatt's interpretation of success and failures is motivating

Alia Bhatt is one of the most hard-working actresses in the industry. While she has done enough to demonstrate her talent, in recent years she has managed to outdo herself with films like Raazi and Gully Boy. An important part of working in the film business is that you cannot let yourself get too attached to success or failure, since each artist will see ups and downs.

Today, in an interview with a newspaper, the actress talked about success and failures and what she learned from them. Alia said: “As an actor, artist and even as a person, I have understood the balance that is required in my obsession with work, in which I am very ambitious and passionate about movies, acting, art and everything. But beyond a point, I can't get too attached to successes or failures. "

Alia Bhatt has Gangubai Kathiawadi, from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, next to her, where she will be seen playing a mafia in a brothel house. Then he has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Takht from Karan Johar, RRR from SS Rajamouli and his father, Mahesh Bhatt Sadak 2. The premieres of these films will run between 2020 and 2021.