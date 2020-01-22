Aerosmith insists that drummer Joey Kramer is not able to act "emotionally and physically"

Wenn

Aerosmith has responded to Joey kramerThe lawsuit, which insists that the drummer "has not been emotionally and physically capable of acting with the band" for the past six months.

On Tuesday, January 21, Kramer, who has been a member of Aerosmith for 50 years, alleged that his bandmates took him out of the group after a shoulder injury forced him to retire from a series of shows in 2019.

Kramer added that this weekend (January 24-26) he was rejected from the lineup for important concerts such as the Grammy Awards and the MusiCares Person of the Year gala, and just wants to regain his place in the group and replace his own technical drummer, John Douglas.

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom hamilton Y Brad Whitford They have now issued a response, in which they affirm that "they encouraged him to meet" with them to act "many times."

"Joey Kramer is our brother; his well-being is of the utmost importance to us," the statement said. "However, he has not been emotionally and physically capable of acting with the band, by his own admission, for the past 6 months. We have missed him and encouraged him to join us to play many times, but apparently he does not know has felt ready to play. " do it ".

"Joey has now waited until the last moment to accept our invitation, when unfortunately we do not have time for the necessary rehearsals during Grammy Week. We would be harming him, ourselves and our fans to play without adequate time to preparing and rehearsing. To aggravate this, he decided to file a lawsuit on Friday night of the holiday weekend before the Grammys, with total disregard for our limited window to prepare for these important events. "

The statement concluded: "Given his decisions, unfortunately he cannot act, but, of course, we have invited him to be with us both for the Grammys and for our MusiCares honor. We are united for much more than our time on stage."

Kramer has not yet responded to the statement of his bandmates.